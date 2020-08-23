 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago may be done with tourism until 2021   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Chicago, Chicago's tourism season, Chicago Athletic Association hotel, trade shows, Wendella Sightseeing Co., emailed statement, remainder of the year, Andrew Sargis  
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 I live in a major tourist town, and this virus has screwed up many lives. Chicago is a far larger city than New Orleans, and with a more diverse economy to rely on. But it's still gonna hurt. Tourism or business travel doesn't just employ bartenders, strippers and hotel staff. It's a wide-reaching segment of any city's economy (cities people want to go to, anyway).
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not like you can see the wind.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thats weird, I heard they just had a bunch of tourists busy shopping on the magnificent mile the other night.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout


See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I grew up in Chicago. Aside from the museums, how the hell is Chicago a tourist destination?

If you pick up anything made in the US from the 20s to the 70s, chances are it's going to have "Chicago IL" stamped on it somewhere. Manufacturing, meat packing, commodities, that's what Chicago was. (Ok, and shiatty rock radio). But tourism?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one goes there anymore. It's too crowded.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout

See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.


Chicago has pizza?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I grew up in Chicago. Aside from the museums, how the hell is Chicago a tourist destination?

If you pick up anything made in the US from the 20s to the 70s, chances are it's going to have "Chicago IL" stamped on it somewhere. Manufacturing, meat packing, commodities, that's what Chicago was. (Ok, and shiatty rock radio). But tourism?


probably from all the people that grew up there, talk about how awesome it is and yet, don't live there now, but still travel back to visit family.

/Wilbon as exhibit A
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: It's not like you can see the wind.


Years ago I got laid because the girl was impressed that I knew what "WIndy City" means. I mean, I'm sure there was another reason aside from my massive intellect (I'm a dumbass) but it is what sparked the conversation.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: dickfreckle: HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout

See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.

Chicago has pizza?


I am sure there are grocery stores that have a frozen pizza section.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I grew up in Chicago. Aside from the museums, how the hell is Chicago a tourist destination?

If you pick up anything made in the US from the 20s to the 70s, chances are it's going to have "Chicago IL" stamped on it somewhere. Manufacturing, meat packing, commodities, that's what Chicago was. (Ok, and shiatty rock radio). But tourism?


There's that fountain from the intro to Married with Children.

There's also this shiny sculpture that you can see your reflection in as you catch the Rona.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: gar1013: dickfreckle: HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout

See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.

Chicago has pizza?

I am sure there are grocery stores that have a frozen pizza section.


What is it with the Midwest and frozen pizza?

Can't they just order a pizza in the winter, and then just leave it outside? Boom. Frozen pizza.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who the hell was visiting Chicago?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well no Bears games for the public. Ill put off my revisit.

But I love visiting Chicago. Its just a fun place and good food and good people. And for a MAJOR politan area clean.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Were we expecting tourism to return this year?  I'm hard pressed to see it meaningfully returning next year, either.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: It's not like you can see the wind.


Some people can see the wind, and it's beautiful.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in downtown Chicago, let me just say, "STAY AWAY!" The majority of people you will see out on the streets are not wearing masks when they are out walking. Sure, this is not a big deal if there is no one else around them, but there are enough people out and about that it is hard to go one block without passing within 6 feet of someone. So yeah, stay at home while this pandemic is going on.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*CRIES*
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: As someone who lives in downtown Chicago, let me just say, "STAY AWAY!" The majority of people you will see out on the streets are not wearing masks when they are out walking. Sure, this is not a big deal if there is no one else around them, but there are enough people out and about that it is hard to go one block without passing within 6 feet of someone. So yeah, stay at home while this pandemic is going on.


I left to take care of my mom here in the holler. Lived in Uptown for 20+ years.  Miss the city like hell.

Stay safe, honey.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I grew up in Chicago. Aside from the museums, how the hell is Chicago a tourist destination?

If you pick up anything made in the US from the 20s to the 70s, chances are it's going to have "Chicago IL" stamped on it somewhere. Manufacturing, meat packing, commodities, that's what Chicago was. (Ok, and shiatty rock radio). But tourism?


The museums and tours downtown are extremely tourist friendly. And more hipster tourists come for the food and music. By some measures it's more visited than places like LA and Vegas. It's effectively the next stop on the America tour after you've done NYC and Disney World.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: dickfreckle: HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout

See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.

Chicago has pizza?


Oh hell yeah! Chicago has more than a few places that do not serve soggy egg-less quiche (deep dish pizza) at all, and quite a few of them are actually really damned good. And it is not just New York style pizza, but also a fair number serve some really good neopolitan style pizza.

My personal favorite pizza place in Chicago is D'Agostino's Pizza near Wrigley Field. It is located at the corner or Southport and Addison and makes some damn good pizza. And for a really good neopolitan style pizza I would recommend Spacca Napoli Pizzeria on the North side (corner of Sunnyside and Raveswood). Or, just hop on Google and look around. More than a lot of people out here prefer thin crust pizza instead of the "pizza casserole."
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mock26: gar1013: dickfreckle: HighlanderRPI: Casserole industry is gonna need a bailout

See, this is how you troll, lol. If this thread gains comments half of them will be about pizza.

Chicago has pizza?

Oh hell yeah! Chicago has more than a few places that do not serve soggy egg-less quiche (deep dish pizza) at all, and quite a few of them are actually really damned good. And it is not just New York style pizza, but also a fair number serve some really good neopolitan style pizza.

My personal favorite pizza place in Chicago is D'Agostino's Pizza near Wrigley Field. It is located at the corner or Southport and Addison and makes some damn good pizza. And for a really good neopolitan style pizza I would recommend Spacca Napoli Pizzeria on the North side (corner of Sunnyside and Raveswood). Or, just hop on Google and look around. More than a lot of people out here prefer thin crust pizza instead of the "pizza casserole."


Real Chicago pizza - city or burbs - is thin crust.  Cut into squares, and people fight over the little corners.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Frank Sinatra - Chicago
Youtube MpCoidxg6Ek
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.