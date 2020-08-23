 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Mexico claims that drinking Coca-Cola will give you Covid-19, making it clear once and for all it really is the worst pop in existence   (usatoday.com)
77
    Mexico, Nutrition, MEXICO CITY, Health undersecretary Hugo Lpez-Gatell, Mexico City, Mexico's coronavirus czar, soda consumption, soft drinks  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soda
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dunno about Covid but Mexican Coca-Cola certainly not improve your diabetes.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Dunno about Covid but Mexican Coca-Cola certainly not improve your diabetes.


I'm sure real sugar is way worse for you than the high fructose garbage we get north of the border.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So how much did Pepsi pay the cartels?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
subby is clearly vegan.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They just don't want you to know their brewery is the one spreading Corona around.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royal Crown, baby.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Soda


pop
 
Lifeless
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I can dispose of their supply quite readily
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop


Soda

/lives in MN still says soda
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Montezuma's revenge for naming it CORONAvirus.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby apparently didn't read the article and probably works for Coke.
Nothing of the sort, implied in the headline, was mentioned in this article.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lifeless: I can dispose of their supply quite readily


Wrong kind of coke.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kornchex: I'm sure real sugar is way worse for you than the high fructose garbage we get north of the border.


Actually, at least for me, real sugar is better than HFCS diabetes wise.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda


pop
 
LaChanz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda


This.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mexican Coca-Cola Lite is the absolute best diet soda hands down. US Customs always looks at me askance when I bring back a couple of cases from Mexico.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rednecks and boomers say 'pop'. fark pop. I drink soda.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda

This.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It doesn't go pop, it goes whoosh.  And I don't hear y'all ordering a can of whoosh.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cure:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

Just bring back the original recipe. And I mean the cocaine, just start putting cocaine in there again.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda

pop


Beer
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [cdn.theatlantic.com image 378x486]
Just bring back the original recipe. And I mean the cocaine, just start putting cocaine in there again.


It's probably better for us than HFCS

/SODA
 
LaChanz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: LaChanz: Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda

This.

[Fark user image 425x284]


You do pretty good at coloring what with staying in the lines and all. Is that map supposed to prove something? Is it the "official" map of what to call soda? Just because a big bunch of people use the wrong term, it's still wrong.

/soda.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: LaChanz: Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda

This.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


Are you sure Pittsburgh doesn't have its own word that sounds like you slurred a bunch of other words together? Like "yinz want a cokey-popn'at?"
 
Watubi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda


Now, now...I think we can agree that calling EVERY carbonated, sugar beverage "Coke" is the real loser
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SOMETHING ELSE TO ARGUE ABOUT ON THE INTERNET!!1!11!!!1!!one
 
LaChanz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...and don't get me started on those that call all soda "Coke." That's just f*cking lazy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kornchex: RolandTGunner: Dunno about Covid but Mexican Coca-Cola certainly not improve your diabetes.

I'm sure real sugar is way worse for you than the high fructose garbage we get north of the border.


You can get Pepsi made with real sugar.

Two big advantages:

- no HFCS
- tastes bette than Coke.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Bennie Crabtree: Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda

pop

Beer


331mrnu3ylm2k3db3s1xd1hg-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: LaChanz: Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda

This.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


Nobody in NC or SC says pop.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Heh, when I saw "pop" in the headline my first thought sad, " Oh goody, a Fark argument thread!"

/pop
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [cdn.theatlantic.com image 378x486]
Just bring back the original recipe. And I mean the cocaine, just start putting cocaine in there again.


Having had a soda that claimed to be made using real Kola nut, there's no way modern Coke tastes like the original - regardless of whether it includes Columbian nose candy.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mexicans drink more soda per-capita than any other country - an estimated 163 liters per year. And bottlers, such as Coca-Cola, deliver its products to the remote corners of the country - where potable water is scant and soda is often sold for less than water.

Sounds like you've got something to fix, then.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soda.
 
orange whip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tonic
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Rednecks and boomers say 'pop'. fark pop. I drink soda.


I know my share of rednecks and they just call sodas coke (doesnt matter is it is actually Coke or not).  The only boomers or anyone that says pop that I know are from the midwest.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: LaChanz: Pop? Subby live in 1950?

cretinbob: Soda

This.

[Fark user image 425x284]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop


Soda, as in soda water, is older
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've done my fair share of Mexican coke and feel fine.  Well, I can't feel my face but everything else feels great.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [cdn.theatlantic.com image 378x486]
Just bring back the original recipe. And I mean the cocaine, just start putting cocaine in there again.


Yes, please.
I'm waxbeans and I support this message
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Watubi: Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda

Now, now...I think we can agree that calling EVERY carbonated, sugar beverage "Coke" is the real loser


Yes absolutely
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mexicans drink more soda per-capita than any other country - an estimated 163 liters per year. And bottlers, such as Coca-Cola, deliver its products to the remote corners of the country - where potable water is scant and soda is often sold for less than water.

Sounds like you've got something to fix, then.


yeah.

Nobody should be selling or buying water.
 
Icey_M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They don't call it the "dark water of the empire" for nothing
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, modern Coke is a pretty crappy drink. But Coke made with actual sugar is a truly delightful drink! It is obviously not as good as Cherry 7-Up, but it is still a good drink. And I miss it. I gave up all pop some time ago. Well, mostly gave it up. I still allow myself to have some ginger ale when I am sick or to have pop if I go to the movie theater. But, theaters have been closed for some time now, so I have not had any pop since around January 7th of this year. And while I do miss it my waistline certainly does not.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Watubi: Cornelis de Gyselaer: some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Soda

pop

Soda

/lives in MN still says soda

Now, now...I think we can agree that calling EVERY carbonated, sugar beverage "Coke" is the real loser


Definitely, considering then, how do you not get a Pepsi

F pepsi

/
Pepsi zero rocks
 
smunns
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't he blame outdoor activities with plenty of open air space like American liberals do? Or blame jesus? Surely, he can blame churches like liberals do?

According to the press if all Americans got together in close proximity and protested something that press could sell papers about, new cases would drop to zero, because protesting is the only activity not linked to the spread of Covid 19.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: "And bottlers, such as Coca-Cola, deliver its products to the remote corners of the country - where potable water is scant and soda is often sold for less than water."

Getting potable water to rural areas is an issue in many countries, the US included. But if water costs more than soda in your country, something has gone terribly wrong. Fixing that is the place to start.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: FTA: "And bottlers, such as Coca-Cola, deliver its products to the remote corners of the country - where potable water is scant and soda is often sold for less than water."

Getting potable water to rural areas is an issue in many countries, the US included. But if water costs more than soda in your country, something has gone terribly wrong. Fixing that is the place to start.


I guess you've never seen the documentaries on the upcoming water wars
???🤔😲
 
