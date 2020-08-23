 Skip to content
Must See Sunday: the "Coolest House in Miami"
7
    More: Cool, James Bond, Miami, Rooms, Lennar CEOStuart A. Miller, Basement, Elevator, second floor, Biscayne Bay  
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God, that looks impractical. Cleaning day would last all week!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's an artificial island in Miami. Even if the owner pays cash, he'll eventually be underwater.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's kind of gross, but then I haven't had my coffee
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Needs more pastels.

Crockett and Tubbs do not approve.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's not a house. That's a compound. And it screams ostentation.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Must see Sunday: "the coolest Drawings of a House Some Guy Might Build in Miami"

FTFY Subby.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

