(Twitter)   California wildfire fighter gets rewarded for his bravery and service to the public ... by having his car broken into, belongings stolen, and bank account drained   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just goes to show that you should never do anything nice for anyone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I'm done now...like they say in the military "Never Volunteer"!!!!!!

I was never in the military but I did have brothers, uncle, aunts & cousins whom did.....Mom said I was her baby & I wasn't ready for it....now I'm 62 can I go now Mommy??
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ran calling Wildfire....
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get your bank account drained via a car break-in?

I'll answer my own question. By being really dumb.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this surprising? Are we pretending there's a code of honor among thieves again? I don't wish this on anyone, but a GoFundMe fundraiser for a firefighter's gonna meet its goal a lot quicker than most. Welcome to America.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a bear?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt there's a big sign on the car saying they are a firefighter or what they are doing.
It's just a car with a bunch of stuff in it, like any other one.
The thief doesn't know it's a firefighter or a grandmother or a regular average guy.
I also question how they can get their "bank account drained".
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: How do you get your bank account drained via a car break-in?

I'll answer my own question. By being really dumb.


probably don't keep everything in checking and leave your debit card in the car.

Shiat disappears fast after that.

Thought about going for it when I was in Montana. But man Missoula smoke jumpers end up in weird places and I ain't dying in New Mexico or Arizona.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I doubt there's a big sign on the car saying they are a firefighter or what they are doing.
It's just a car with a bunch of stuff in it, like any other one.
The thief doesn't know it's a firefighter or a grandmother or a regular average guy.
I also question how they can get their "bank account drained".


If you have a bank account number routing number a debit card and an ss card, you can absolutely wreak havoc with someone's bank account.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't have the money anyways. The person stealing from him deserved it more because they didn't  have money and he did.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Just goes to show that you should never do anything nice for anyone.


Oh, I don't know. Look at it a different way. Things are getting better. In the  70's-80's, they'd have to wait by the car to rob him when he got back, in person; they'd take the car, too.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'll TEACH 'EM!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's gonna rack up about 200k out of this thru GoFundMe. Best thing that ever happened to him
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The most unsafe thing, financially and identity wise, that the federal government has done is allowed the Social security number to be used as Id without repercussions. You remember how all the ships got taken over by the cylons? They linked their security protocols together. Adama kept them separated and was able to save his ship...kind of.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I doubt there's a big sign on the car saying they are a firefighter or what they are doing.
It's just a car with a bunch of stuff in it, like any other one.
The thief doesn't know it's a firefighter or a grandmother or a regular average guy.
I also question how they can get their "bank account drained".


Easy to have your bank account drained if you only have $400 in a checking account tied to a VISA debit card. Thief just signs at checkout, or enters the CVC security code online.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The most unsafe thing, financially and identity wise, that the federal government has done is allowed the Social security number to be used as Id without repercussions. You remember how all the ships got taken over by the cylons? They linked their security protocols together. Adama kept them separated and was able to save his ship...kind of.


Actually weirded my retired dad out. Trying to consolidate some 401ks and let him go for it. All he really needed was my social (which for a year the IRS gave him and then audited him thinking I was some sort of alias) and one of my email accounts "with a social and an email. Holy hell can you take someone's life!"

Yes dad. That's why social only goes on secure networks and authorized people.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty typical for the Bay Area these past few years. Nobody gives much of a shiat about "property crime" now... until it happens to them.

With predictable results.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: hoodiowithtudio: The most unsafe thing, financially and identity wise, that the federal government has done is allowed the Social security number to be used as Id without repercussions. You remember how all the ships got taken over by the cylons? They linked their security protocols together. Adama kept them separated and was able to save his ship...kind of.

Actually weirded my retired dad out. Trying to consolidate some 401ks and let him go for it. All he really needed was my social (which for a year the IRS gave him and then audited him thinking I was some sort of alias) and one of my email accounts "with a social and an email. Holy hell can you take someone's life!"

Yes dad. That's why social only goes on secure networks and authorized people.


Exactly right. Which is why I'm so grateful that my dad is paranoid to the point that he's practically ready to convert his assets to gold and move into an old ICBM silo.

It's farking terrifying, how much scum out there gleefully preys on the elderly to make their "living"
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Pretty typical for the Bay Area these past few years. Nobody gives much of a shiat about "property crime" now... until it happens to them.

With predictable results.


You sound super woke.
1 person had their car broken into in California, which would never happen in any other state.
Thanks libs!!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, everyone ELSE who has this happen can just go get bent because a firefighter had it happen, and that makes it SOOOOOOOOOOOOO much worse?
 
Watubi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably one of those prisoners that get paid $1/hr to risk their lives to fight fires with zero opportunity to apply for firefighting jobs after their release.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: BigNumber12: Pretty typical for the Bay Area these past few years. Nobody gives much of a shiat about "property crime" now... until it happens to them.

With predictable results.

You sound super woke.
1 person had their car broken into in California, which would never happen in any other state.
Thanks libs!!


"1 person"

You sound like you know farkall about the Bay Area.

"Ohio" - yep. Thanks for your little opinion!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Begoggle: I doubt there's a big sign on the car saying they are a firefighter or what they are doing.
It's just a car with a bunch of stuff in it, like any other one.
The thief doesn't know it's a firefighter or a grandmother or a regular average guy.
I also question how they can get their "bank account drained".

If you have a bank account number routing number a debit card and an ss card, you can absolutely wreak havoc with someone's bank account.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
