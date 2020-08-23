 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Mt Sinabung has erupted. Icing everywhere   (apnews.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better call Saul?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava

If staying 5 km away isn't good enough I'd like to know what I should "be aware" of.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: Villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava

If staying 5 km away isn't good enough I'd like to know what I should "be aware" of.


The peril of lava.

It's lava. Lava is perilous.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ima sue that mountain!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My singeabum volcano spews bursts of hot ash every day but you don't see me posting about it - too much - well, maybe a lot - but anyhoo...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark has had the opportunity to make this same joke multiple times in the past few years.

Is it maybe time for the entire island of Sumatra to start thinking about taking an extended vacation...?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jobu must be pissed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, at least it isn't Mount Sinai. That would be a bad sign even for 2020.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava

If staying 5 km away isn't good enough I'd like to know what I should "be aware" of.


Pyroclastic flows. David Johnson was over 9 km away from Mt. St. Helens when he was killed.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Indonesia.
 
