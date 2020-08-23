 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   ♬ Oh Lord it's hard to be humble / When you're perfect in every way / I can't wait to look in the mirror / Cause I get better looking each day ♬   (lifehacker.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody has to do this, so...

Mac Davis - It's Hard To Be Humble (1980)
Youtube mYKWch_MNY0
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

When I played high school football, the head coach/lineman coach (small program) would make all of us linemen sing this song.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

how old are you people?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mid/late 30s.  This song came out before I was born.  My COACH made us sing it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i remember when it was popular on the radio. i was in grade 5 or something
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truly humble do not need to be told not to brag about it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

A million times more humble than thou are...

/fool
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My nephew is 19. That was his walkout song in High School baseball.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Age-ist much?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to hack into the RNC convention for when Trump walks out.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told by many people that I'm the best at being humble, but I don't know about that. I'm nothing special at it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my album cover favs.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "timidly pusillanimous"

What year is this?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won an award for being humble once although I hesitate to mention it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 220x220]

One of my album cover favs.


30 Days In The Hole
Youtube cLTZavs4WAo

/quarantine mixtape
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

What do you mean, you people?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.