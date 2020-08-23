 Skip to content
(Fortune)   China: "We should have a vaccine by December." World: "That's awesome news." China: "Oh... and it's going to cost you. A lot"   (fortune.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In their defense, the virus is their intellectual property and the vaccine probably wouldn't qualify as derivative work.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A thousand Juans? How can I get that many guys to go with me to Walgreen's?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump says we could stop doing business with GYNA
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlike the Russian vaccine, we can be sure this went through proper human trials.  Plenty of convicts and Uighur to go around.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Xi xells xanctuary.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this was the plot of the second Mission:Impossible movie.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A thousand Juans? How can I get that many guys to go with me to Walgreen's?


that's like 200 bucks
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry Trump has the My Pillow Guy working on a cure so we don't need no Chinese vaccine.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not all of China's 1.4 billion people will need to be injected," he told the newspaper, saying that a vaccine may only be needed for students and office workers living in densely populated cities, but not necessary for people living in rural areas.

Rural areas are, of course, more vulnerable to epidemics than cities, but he's not saying that they aren't. He's just saying it's not necessary to save the lives of the dirty peasant underclass.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A thousand Juans? How can I get that many guys to go with me to Walgreen's?


It's a thousand to Juan shot.


I'll show myself out.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Unlike the Russian vaccine, we can be sure this went through proper human trials.  Plenty of convicts and Uighur to go around.


Are you accusing Sinopharm of committing the sin of harm?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Don't worry Trump has the My Pillow Guy working on a cure so we don't need no Chinese vaccine.


Death.

The best sleep you've ever had!
Guaranteed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Don't worry Trump has the My Pillow Guy working on a cure so we don't need no Chinese vaccine.


Trump is announcing his miraculous COVID cure vaccine before the election, whether it exists or not. Book it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Odd, they sound like capitalist.
The older I get the more I see that Eastwood's Firefox was just propaganda.
We're all scum bags.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i will not trust anything from china for quite some time.......
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just do what they do: Steal their intellectual property and when they call you out on it just pretend you don't understand what they're talking about.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, when the news came out that Russians were trying to hack into researcher's sites and steal their Covid data, all I thought was "I don't blame them, I sure hope the NSA is doing that too."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Xi xells xanctuary.


I gave you the Funny, now fess up and tell us how long you've been holding onto that one.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, um, where's their FDA-validated phase 3 trial?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry about it- I'm sure Putin will  give a discount to Trump for their vaccine
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump will put a tariff on the vaccine and the money will magically flow right into the treasury.
 
JNowe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only if they sell the recipe to US company, because there's no farking way I'm putting anything from China in my arm.  I mean, technically lead will cure any virus.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was told in the other thread China was nothing to fear and that they are our friend.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's already cost us a lot. We have Trump in charge.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Trump is announcing his miraculous COVID cure vaccine before the election, whether it exists or not. Book it.


Right around the time "He" single-handedly drafts and approves another round of stimulus checks, probably stapled to the mail-in ballots...
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You gotta be crazy to get a China or Trump approved "vaccine".
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China should give it out for free as a big ole "I'm sorry for the virus and all the lying about it"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Xi xells xanctuary.


Though if any side effects occur, this happens:

The Cult - Fire Woman
Youtube 8g6h1vI4Xv0
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You'll just want another vaccine by January anyway.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: dennysgod: Don't worry Trump has the My Pillow Guy working on a cure so we don't need no Chinese vaccine.

Trump is announcing his miraculous COVID cure vaccine before the election, whether it exists or not. Book it.


Probably why he is so eager to talk again with Putin.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any vaccine that works is going to be copied and reverse engineered by every farking country in the world and nothing short of literal nuclear war is likely to stop that. If you're a country that thinks you're going to GET PAID BOIIII you're up for a sad reckoning.
 
