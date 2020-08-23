 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Well, at least they didn't die from coronavirus   (bbc.com) divider line
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would have spread it.
This tragic accident is like a condom for society.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 13 people died in a crush

At least they were mildly entertained for a few minutes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry about those casinos in Miraflores though.

/I don't actually know, those could be shut down too.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
YEAHHHHHHH
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And at least they don't have Alzheimers.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So poorly planned and executed police intervention made a bad situation worse?

/whodathunkit?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
once bitten, twice shy
 
BigChad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whitesnake seen fleeing the scene...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shoulda read the sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As an introvert I have a hard time trying to figure out people cant stay in for a few months and read a farking book. It's not like there is a lack of content on the Internet: sports, tv shows, movies, chat rooms, games, porn.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alunan: As an introvert I have a hard time trying to figure out people cant stay in for a few months and read a farking book. It's not like there is a lack of content on the Internet: sports, tv shows, movies, chat rooms, games, porn.


You're not fooling anybody by listing porn last you know
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's hard to imagine 120 people at a private birthday party would trample each other to escape police. There had to have been shots fired or tear gas involved.

If it was a private event many of the people would be related or know each other.  Unless it was a public one under the guise of a private event.
 
