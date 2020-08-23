 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♪ London bridge is stuck open, stuck open, stuck open ♫... Wait, how did that song go again?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
London Bridge never opens, but you knew that
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they try jumping up and down on it?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but apparently Tower Bridge is so arrogant.  I mean, it's stuck up!
 
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Silver Shamrock?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫


The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got to hit it with some speed to mind the gap.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫

The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.


I bet your a hoot at parties.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried building it up with silver and gold?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: iron de havilland: HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫

The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.

I bet your a hoot at parties.


You're.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: FarkingSmurf: iron de havilland: HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫

The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.

I bet your a hoot at parties.

You're.


tou·ché
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for some sweet-ass air-catching hang-time?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someviagrameme.gif
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They converted London bridge into a draw bridge?  Cool!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫

The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.



The old London Bridge was torn down in the early-1800s.  The bridge that replaced it -- the one now in Arizona -- is the new old London Bridge.

sarum-hydraulics.co.ukView Full Size


/is likewise a hoot at parties
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: HomoHabilis: ♪ London Bridge is in Arizona, in Arizona, in Arizona... ♫

The old London Bridge is in Arizona. The bridge that replaced it has the same name.


No, the one in Arizona was the new London Bridge. The old London Bridge was the cool one put up in the thirteenth century with buildings on it (including a shrine to Thomas Beckett). That got replaced in the 1830's with the one that's in Arizona. The current London Bridge is a bit under fifty years old.
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hammersmith Bridge is actually falling down, though.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something posies, something something ashes...... I can't remember.
 
