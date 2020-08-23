 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Just in time for school to start, the US faces a laptop computer shortage   (local21news.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, school laptop shortage, US  
•       •       •

39 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 10:45 AM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And printers.

My sister has been trying to find a printer for a while. None around town. Guess she's going end up buying it online.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it that Starbucks coffee servers are deemed "essential", but school teachers can insist that their role is expendable, and that they should be paid and allowed to stay home?  If we are willing to risk these heroic coffee barista's lives in order to provide you your grande chai lattes, how can we say the same risk is too great for teachers to provide education for your children?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: How is it that Starbucks coffee servers are deemed "essential", but school teachers can insist that their role is expendable, and that they should be paid and allowed to stay home?  If we are willing to risk these heroic coffee barista's lives in order to provide you your grande chai lattes, how can we say the same risk is too great for teachers to provide education for your children?

[Fark user image 163x245]


Sir this is Best Buy's laptop section.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.