 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   2020 getting you down? Try watching this human chain rescue a swimmer in difficulties. Better now?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Lulworth Cove, Durdle Door, Dorset, Tilda Swinton, Jurassic Coast, Coast, English-language films, human chain  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 10:15 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSB
Uncool footage
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're not practicing safe social distancing. Saving that one person will probably end up killing dozens.

*smoke bomb*
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: They're not practicing safe social distancing. Saving that one person will probably end up killing dozens.

*smoke bomb*



Cruise ships in the  background.

The guy that swam out to get him saved his life.    They wanted to help, but couldn't go out far enough.  Not strong enough to maintain the chain in those waves.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I must have missed the human chain part. I saw a guy swim out, get him, and bring him back while a bunch of other people stood around watching.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
u/gifreversingbot
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby's a liar! Unless they all lined up to paddle the guy on the arse after all the applause
 
Kuta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Swimmer in difficulties" is an awfully fancy way of saying "dude that's farking drowning."
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Snipe Kills Durdle Door
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not much else to say about that story.   Another headline on that page led me to a sport I've never seen.    Super Netball.    So, I had to go find a YouTube highlights video to satisfy my curiosity.    Then, my basketball brain broke when a player just casually tossed the ball into the hoop without getting blocked.


Suncorp Super Netball 2020 Firebirds v Vixens - Round 2
Youtube L2mm8MOuwBk
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.