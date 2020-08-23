 Skip to content
German researchers stage rock concert, use youngins' as guinea pigs 'to see how COVID-19 spreads'
15
posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 8:20 AM



halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First reaction: They did what now?

After reading the article: Yeah, that makes sense.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I knew there was something off about that Kraftwerk reunion.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Of course, a concert with Rammstein would be different," he said.

Oh, yes.  Yes it would.

And I'm not kidding.  That band is HUGE in Europe.  They pack arenas easily.  If you allowed 2000 of their fans into a small club, the place would go nuts.

People would probably die just from the crowd activity before the COVID got a chance.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like a reasonable effort. You know use science. We can't have that here.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully the data is useful. Very few to no ideal situations really, that involve large groups of people with Covid being a permanent part of our existence. shiatty way to get the data by putting folks at risk, but I think we actually need to see the results of something like this. It's not like we are gonna get any good data from the Sturgis crowd.

This seems to me one of those "do what you need to do, not what you want to do" type of situations. I hope all of the participants are otherwise healthy people.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not the worst thing done in the name of German research.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
History Lesson: the two biggest influences on current international laws about human rights in medical experimentation were 1. Nazi prison camps, and 2. The United States' Tuskegee syphilis experiments on black people.

This experiment, which does seem worthwhile, had to demonstrate to a panel of experts and community representatives that any risk involved was acceptable given the benefit potential to society. Furthermore, all participants have to be given permission slips that explain exactly what is going on, and giving them the right to quit at any time and call a review office with complaints.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Sounds like a reasonable effort. You know use science. We can't have that here.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We have natural experiments running all the time
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of study:

Experimenteanjungenmenschendienichtwis​sendasssieteileinerwissenschaftlichens​tudiesindmengele.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But some music fans in Leipzig, Germany, have been given the chance to rock for a day in the name of science

Probably a consolation prize for that beat down PSG gave them in the semis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Me: "I will need to access a personnel database as part of this study."
PowersThatBe: "Well, then, you'll need Human Subjects Research approval. Here's a bunch of paperwork you'll need to fill out that will get processed by an independent review board, and also you'll need to redo your proposal with this new template, and you'll need to take CITI training. Please list everyone who will be working on your project, provide their CV, and list exactly which databases will be accessed and why. You will need to determine exactly how much project time will be allocated to HSR and budget that into a separate CLIN. Expect document preparation, review, training, and so forth to cost $8k-$10k."

Meanwhile in Germany...
"Yo, Hans, vat do you say vee stick a whole bunch of dummkopfs in a stadium und see who gets zee COVID?"
"Jah, sounds cool. Approved."
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village
The Germans have a word for this type of study:

Experimenteanjungenmenschendienichtwis​sendasssieteileinerwissenschaftlichens​tudiesindmengele.

Almost; given that the participants are volunteers and know about the study, the "nicht" is in the wrong place:

Experimenteanjungenmenschendiewissenda​sssieteileinerwissenschaftlichenstudie​sindnichtmengele.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know... It wouldn't even be sporting to Godwin this thread.

It would be like beating up a little kid. Pfffff. :P
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: You know... It wouldn't even be sporting to Godwin this thread.

It would be like beating up a little kid. Pfffff. :P


Isn't that pretty much what Fark was made for?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Me: "I will need to access a personnel database as part of this study."
PowersThatBe: "Well, then, you'll need Human Subjects Research approval. Here's a bunch of paperwork you'll need to fill out that will get processed by an independent review board, and also you'll need to redo your proposal with this new template, and you'll need to take CITI training. Please list everyone who will be working on your project, provide their CV, and list exactly which databases will be accessed and why. You will need to determine exactly how much project time will be allocated to HSR and budget that into a separate CLIN. Expect document preparation, review, training, and so forth to cost $8k-$10k."

Meanwhile in Germany...
"Yo, Hans, vat do you say vee stick a whole bunch of dummkopfs in a stadium und see who gets zee COVID?"
"Jah, sounds cool. Approved."


Yes. Because it's exactly like that here.
 
