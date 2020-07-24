 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   A truly heartwarming article from the Times on how brave white folks with piles of money are weathering the pandemic through expensive home improvements   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Home improvement, Renovation, Shed, Meehan's home office, quiet adult work space, primary play space, Mr. Meehan, Telecommuting  
732 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 8:15 AM



44 Comments
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farm9.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Features like mudrooms have taken on a renewed importance
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, gosh. The NYT is based in an area with a lot of rich white people and this story is relevant to those people who buy their newspaper.

Shocking, right?

Clearly this means we should kill all the white people.

Eddie Murphy - Kill the White People- Saturday night live . COMEDY
Youtube VtuYWlh6fJ4
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if we kill all the white people, who will be left to post in the Politics Tab?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently built a shed and a chicken coop. I'm white, but I'm pretty sure both structures have lowered my property value and wealth in general. Though the eggs are nice.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this "Sick"?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, gosh. The NYT is based in an area with a lot of rich white people and this story is relevant to those people who buy their newspaper.

Shocking, right?

Clearly this means we should kill all the white people.

[YouTube video: Eddie Murphy - Kill the White People- Saturday night live . COMEDY]


Good song

Kill All the White People
Youtube _ptC2La7k5E
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: But if we kill all the white people, who will be left to post in the Politics Tab?


They will be replaced
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not going as far as that but I have just bought new carpet for my bedroom and stairs, Big sliding door mirrors to tidy up the room and a new split unit AC for the upstairs to go along with the AC downstairs, and to replace the noisy portable AC I had in the bedroom. I was also just about to get all new double glazing in the house but the government just announced they will pay two thirds the cost, so that's nice.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We are a bunch of self-hating attractive and successfull honkies here at Fark.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

August11: I recently built a shed and a chicken coop. I'm white, but I'm pretty sure both structures have lowered my property value and wealth in general. Though the eggs are nice.


you are worse than Pol Pot
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alechemist: Mike_LowELL: But if we kill all the white people, who will be left to post in the Politics Tab?

They will be replaced


oh god the white people stole the cloning machine this is bad this is bad
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cormee: Why is this "Sick"?


Because rich people should hoard their money and not employ local laborers.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm not going as far as that but I have just bought new carpet for my bedroom and stairs, Big sliding door mirrors to tidy up the room and a new split unit AC for the upstairs to go along with the AC downstairs, and to replace the noisy portable AC I had in the bedroom. I was also just about to get all new double glazing in the house but the government just announced they will pay two thirds the cost, so that's nice.


Meant to add, and the point was, that spending this money will help the economy. The people in TFA spending $200k? Where do you think that money goes? To tradesmen, contractors, builders, carpenters, electricians, and to pay their taxes, rent etc. This is a good thing.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uh. I extended my love for gardening by doing some landscaping. Which drove the need for a sprinkler system to properly irrigate it. Yes, it will make my home more valuable.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

August11: I recently built a shed and a chicken coop. I'm white, but I'm pretty sure both structures have lowered my property value and wealth in general. Though the eggs are nice.


Chicken poop is great at killing poison ivy, and other weeds when youheap it on.

/ I trade my neighbour our extra eggs for his muscadine wine.
//Profit?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

question_dj: Uh. I extended my love for gardening by doing some landscaping. Which drove the need for a sprinkler system to properly irrigate it. Yes, it will make my home more valuable.


YOU OPPRESSOR!!!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Calm down, subby. There are worse things in the world than an article about folks using lockdown time for home renovations.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was able to pick up some guys at Home Depot to do some work around the house:  mowing, trimming, choking me in the shower... that kind of thing.  It's good for the economy.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm working as a contractor right now. I've had more work in the past six weeks than I had in the previous six months.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's tone deaf in an era of plague, eviction, and unemployment.

It's also nothing new and doesn't bother me that much but yikes.

Some people need to work on restoring their human suits.  Their exoskeletons are poking through.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As the country approaches the six-month mark since stay-at-home orders were enacted, and coronavirus cases surge again, millions of Americans are struggling to stay in their homes through a punishing recession. In August, a third of respondents to an Apartment List survey reported failing to make their full rent or mortgage payment on time, the highest nonpayment rate since the rental listings site began conducting the survey in April.

But the pain has not been evenly felt. While many Americans are suffering through a historic economic crisis, those who have not taken a financial hit are focused on ways to make an extended period of isolation more comfortable. Facing additional months of distance learning and working from home, some are making extensive home improvements - permanent alterations that they would not have done absent a pandemic.

Truly, the NYT is ignoring the economic conditions.
 
p89tech
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does that mean black people who have been doing home improvements for the past few months aren't really black or just that they're Uncle Tom's?

Asking for a friend.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cormee: Why is this "Sick"?


I've noticed that any link any way related to the pandemic gets the Sick tag.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/24/re​a​lestate/coronavirus-second-homes-.html​
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: August11: I recently built a shed and a chicken coop. I'm white, but I'm pretty sure both structures have lowered my property value and wealth in general. Though the eggs are nice.

you are worse than Pol Pot


I'm sure this is hilarious, but your humor is beyond my limited comprehension.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buttercat: It's tone deaf in an era of plague, eviction, and unemployment.

It's also nothing new and doesn't bother me that much but yikes.

Some people need to work on restoring their human suits.  Their exoskeletons are poking through.


So none of this work involves paying contractors, carpenters, builders, electricians etc? You think it would be better for the people with money to just leave it sitting in their bank?

The UK government is paying out grants to encourage people to do exactly this, because it will help the economy, help save jobs, help people pay their rent etc.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the promise of Nancy Pelosi to fight for the extended $600 pua financial assistance for the unemployed was abandoned and instead, she fought for the USPS yesterday. She could have focused on the unemployment issue first or she could have tackled both that and the USPS issue, but nooooooo. She opted to just get the USPS issue done, allowing many unemployed people to be unable to pay for rent or afford food.  Watch the homelessness ratings skyrocket in the next few days.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I kind of know how these people feel, because since the pandemic started I bought a new hot air popcorn popper.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess they swapped out the article before I got to it.

I don't see anything about rich people. I see some people who refinanced and are doing renovations the home has needed since they moved in.

I can't wait until next week's article on homeowners who don't know how to change a lightbulb.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's smarter to sink cash into assets right now. The government is printing t-t-trillions and another m2 hyperinflation is about to happen. 

Those of us with stocks have tripled our money since 2009 due to TARP, QE infinite, and rock bottom interest rates. Just throwing money into index funds monthly, at minimum will have returned triple your money back. People who've invested in tech, well, many are now millionaires. 

Meanwhile, people who work for meager wage/paycheck to paycheck will continue to spin their wheels unless they get educated, struggle for a better field/job, and invest aggressively. 

Blame successful people if you want, but all of this income is yours to ignore/lose. Blame your government. Blame yourselves.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I had a jerb that required me to do Zoom meetings and stuff, I wouldn't invest in home renovations. I would invest in art supplies. Make a Devil's Tower replica on the dining room table, then smear mashed potatoes on my face before every meeting. Or, maybe make sure that some fake blood could be viewed just barely in the frame. stuff like that.

/I wonder if I could succeed at a jerb that required meetings?
//lol not really.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [farm9.staticflickr.com image 614x408]


That's called paying the cost to be the boss.
And it's all part of the GOP-Calvin mind set.
Suffering is necessary.
Wealth is the path to less suffering for the people with the money.
Even Mother Teresa felt suffering was needed.
Sadly we're stuck with religion and the GOP and their love of pain and wealth buildings at others expense.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, gosh. The NYT is based in an area with a lot of rich white people and this story is relevant to those people who buy their newspaper.

Shocking, right?

Clearly this means we should kill all the white people.

[YouTube video: Eddie Murphy - Kill the White People- Saturday night live . COMEDY]


💜
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: But if we kill all the white people, who will be left to post in the Politics Tab?


Lesbians
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: Why is this "Sick"?


That you don't know why is sad
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: It's tone deaf in an era of plague, eviction, and unemployment.

It's also nothing new and doesn't bother me that much but yikes.

Some people need to work on restoring their human suits.  Their exoskeletons are poking through.


Endoskeletons. Sorry, but it bugs me.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Cormee: Why is this "Sick"?

Because rich people should hoard their money and not employ local laborers.


While we are at it we should pay inmates to find landmines.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Calm down, subby. There are worse things in the world than an article about folks using lockdown time for home renovations.


Yep, like the KKK, the maskless, and rapist but I'm being redundant.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I kind of know how these people feel, because since the pandemic started I bought a new hot air popcorn popper.


You are literally worse than Stalin.


/s
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Residential remodels and additions have been keeping me very busy at my engineering firm.  If I had a nickle for every person that wanted to take a wall out of their kitchen I'd be rich (I generally get more than a nickle for these jobs, but I'm still not rich).
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I swept my carport last week. It was exhausting.
 
rohar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Residential remodels and additions have been keeping me very busy at my engineering firm.  If I had a nickle for every person that wanted to take a wall out of their kitchen I'd be rich (I generally get more than a nickle for these jobs, but I'm still not rich).


That has to be changing a bit, right?  Seriously, with two parents working at home and two kids remote learning, walls become valuable!
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: buttercat: It's tone deaf in an era of plague, eviction, and unemployment.

It's also nothing new and doesn't bother me that much but yikes.

Some people need to work on restoring their human suits.  Their exoskeletons are poking through.

Endoskeletons. Sorry, but it bugs me.


Pun?  If so, lol.

But nope.

ex·o·skel·e·ton

ZOOLOGY
a rigid external covering for the body in some invertebrate animals, especially arthropods, providing both support and protection.

So one might need a human suit to cover it.

/  see also literal versus figurative
 
