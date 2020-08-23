 Skip to content
 
(CBS News) Okay 2020, now you're just showing off for the cameras
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sick of "2020" headlines, but I have to admit that this one's right.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But it's winter there right?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

crikey!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is their winter dry in Aus? This would be like calling a February snow storm rare, for WI.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Kangaroos were not jumping for joy. There is no joy having your genitals hitting the snow every time you jump.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It snows in Australia?!  Wow.  Course, I know nothing about Australian winters.  I just assumed they were dry and lukewarm events.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just bought a t-shirt: "GET ME STRAIGHT OUTTA 2020"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*ponders quizzically*

Are there Australian versions of websites like fark?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honest question, because I don't actually know.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: *ponders quizzically*

Are there Australian versions of websites like fark?


No, we Aussies are on the same fark as you, just like Brits and other nationalities are.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It snows in Australia?!  Wow.  Course, I know nothing about Australian winters.  I just assumed they were dry and lukewarm events.


Winter is a lukewarm event for most of the country. We would only expect regular snow in a few select places like the appropriately named Snowy Mountains. Somewhere up north like Cairns would never see snow.

It snowed in my backyard last week, and that was the first time I have ever experienced snow at all in my entire life, and I'm fifty-two.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Cythraul: It snows in Australia?!  Wow.  Course, I know nothing about Australian winters.  I just assumed they were dry and lukewarm events.

Winter is a lukewarm event for most of the country. We would only expect regular snow in a few select places like the appropriately named Snowy Mountains. Somewhere up north like Cairns would never see snow.

It snowed in my backyard last week, and that was the first time I have ever experienced snow at all in my entire life, and I'm fifty-two.


What was it like experiencing snow for the first time?

We used to get about half a dozen good snows here every winter (before climate change), so I've been familiar with snow since I was a babe.  I'd think it'd be interesting as a first time discovery.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nidiot: DannyBrandt: *ponders quizzically*

Are there Australian versions of websites like fark?

No, we Aussies are on the same fark as you, just like Brits and other nationalities are.


I'm not sure if this is sarcasm or not.

I mean, honestly, I don't know.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nidiot: DannyBrandt: *ponders quizzically*

Are there Australian versions of websites like fark?

No, we Aussies are on the same fark as you, just like Brits and other nationalities are.


An American Tail (1986) - Somewhere Out There Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube 2jzlSeFLr7A
Somewhere.....out there....beneath the same website.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Fifteen Feet Of Pure White Snow
Youtube 4sfhvxTZ0wo
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Nidiot: DannyBrandt: *ponders quizzically*

Are there Australian versions of websites like fark?

No, we Aussies are on the same fark as you, just like Brits and other nationalities are.

[YouTube video: An American Tail (1986) - Somewhere Out There Scene (5/10) | Movieclips]Somewhere.....out there....beneath the same website.


That's best response to a comment ever.
 
