 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   CSB Sunday Morning: Shall we play a game? Stories about things that happened while you were playing a game   (youtube.com) divider line
18
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 9:00 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Board games, card games, table games, video games, sports games, sex games (but keep the text PG-13), and other games - share a true story about something that happened while you were playing a game.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gosh, I almost killed Tommie with an arrow when we were playing cops and robbers way back in the 1970's.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They said not to teed anything at Yosimete

I have 2 wolves on my lap
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
feed*
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My friends and were about the same age (maybe a couple years younger) than the party from Stranger Games and we did the same thing. We rode our bike to the arcade a lot. Never met a redhead or girl with super powers if that's what you mean.

But I did beat "Contra".

That's my story, such as it is. It'll probably be on my tombstone.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I recall hitting level 27 on Galaga at an arcade in suburban Houston while a thrash metal band played.

Everyone was smoking and flailing while the female lead singer kicked much ass onstage.

I played Frogger and made out with my BF later.

Circa 1984

I have no idea who they were but thanks to all involved.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Back when I first started playing WoW my guild had this guy who would always leave his mic on in Vent instead of press to talk so we'd always hear everything he was doing while playing. One day he went AFK but the mic was still on and we heard him yelling at his brother in another room. He was yelling at him because his brother had told some people about when he was on Maury Povich. We could hear the brother clear enough but we could hear our guildmate clear as a bell yelling.

"Why the hell you telling people I was on Maury Povich? It none of their business I was on Maury. Now you gone told Jenine I was on Maury and she don't want to have anything to do with me. Don't go telling no one I was on Maury. It weren't even my baby! No one needs to know I was on Maury. You tell anyone again imma kick your ass."

So he comes back to the game and we all act like we didn't hear him yelling at his brother and then after about 5 minutes one of the tanks asks "so whose baby was it" and the entire Vent burst into laughter.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ghastly: could hear the brother clear enough


That should be "couldn't hear".
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To this day, there is a foot square patch in the wall of the bedroom we grew up in from where my brother put his foot through the wall in a fit of rage playing a video game. What's funny too is that we switched the room around after that to hide it with the bureau...and then had a fish tank lose its seam and leak out at the same spot. Future house owners are gonna see the patch and the discolored floor below and wonder....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In high school and college, three or four of us would get together and play Civilization and some other board based war games. We played in one guy's parents' basement. The house was at a sharp 90° corner in a subdivision. If you were driving southbound, the corner made a hard right turn westbound. The house sat to the west of the southbound street.

In the winter, you could see a traffic light at the top of the southbound hill. Except the street didn't go that way, there's a creek and a railroad line in there, no road.

Late one Friday night were playing, and we hear weird noise. We all wondered what it was, but didn't go outside to check. A few minutes later, we hear other noises. We go outside and we hear "help!" repeatedly cried from the trees and bushes next to the house.

Some dumbass in a Camaro (I think), had tried to make the green light. The southbound leg of the L was downhill, and he had hit the curb and launched himself into the trees.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larking about as an 11 year old in Kluang, Malaysia in 1964, on the 5 metre diving platform with a couple of friends.

I was told that I slipped and fell off the side (I was pushed - I'm convinced of that), skimming the 4 metre platform with my left side along the concrete, then whacking my left arm. Luckily, I hit the water and not the edge of the pool. Someone fished me out and a few minutes later, I was in an ambulance on the way to hospital. Result - I lost all the skin on my left hand side from my waist to my armpit and all along the underside of my arm, a dislocated shoulder, a broken collarbone, several months of having paraffin gauze placed on my wounds, no swimming until my wounds had healed.

The first time I was allowed to go swimming again, I entered the water by diving off the 5 metre board.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've had a Nintendo thrown at me, not sure if that counts.

In the great, wild scheme of events... one could consider this a "game."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was playing Sacrifice (don't laugh, despite being really old it's really good).

There's no cool story or anything. I just like Sacrifice.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/38​4​40/Sacrifice/
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whilst playing Skyrim; I once put an arrow straight through a wolf's forehead and he went down. About 3 seconds later, he got back up and came after me again. It was kind of disconcerting.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was playing this game ... well, I thought I was playing this game ... well, long story short, I almost started a nuclear war.  The military wasn't happy at first, but they seemed to lighten up at the end.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Playing the original Silent Hill with friends on a projector TV. It was like watching a horror movie, and we were all very tense. While making our way through the school, the tornado siren started going off for real, and we all jumped out of our skins. We were so relieved when it turned out to just be a tornado.

/it didn't even come close to us
//it happened all the time in Nebraska, we weren't concerned
///third slashie stalks you through the fog!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was staying at my friend's house one Christmas when his dad was given a corporate gift of a nine-liter bottle of Moët and Chandon. We got drunk and played Wavy Navy.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Back in the day when a TRS-80 mk IV (32k ram, the white case not silver, 2x drives) was the state of the art for home computing, I had a new game called 13 Ghosts.  Basic shooter type game, about as graphic as a 80x25 screen could get.

So here I am, 11 years old, home alone at night (parents out at a show, etc) and I'm playin' my game.   Dunno what I did or how I did it, but suddenly I toggled some sort of "sound on" setting *in the game*.  I'd never heard a thing out of my TRS-80 other than a beep, and suddenly I'm getting ghostly sound effects.

Freaked my young self out it did.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.