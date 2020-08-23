 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 799: "Animal Kingdom 2".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Animal Kingdom 2

Description: The entire animal kingdom is fair game EXCEPT for homo sapiens.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Juvenile warbler of some sort playing hard to get

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Song Sparrow, singing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Great Blue Heron

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0066-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Snowy Egret
//Shell Island, FL
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0670 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Copperhead
//Long Point Trail, Fayetteville, WV
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0091 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Great Blue Heron
//St Andrews State Park, FL
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taken at the Sydney aquarium.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Titled Technically that's a bird feeding area on my Flickr page
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Indigo Bunting
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Toad
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Raven at the Grand Canyon (2005)
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
(1/3)

Spring Peeper Calling

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Taken with a cell phone
//It took me 10 minutes just to FIND this little guy
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
(2/3)

Lizard on a educational placard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
(3/3)


Praying Mantis with Shadow


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Two of my backyard hummingbirds jousting at the feeder. The setting sun refracts through their wings at a certain time and angle, creating a stained glass effect which is lovely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



My girls Athena (red dog) and Freya (white dog).
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elk near Field, BC Canada
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
osprey-022 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Osprey at Robinson Preserve
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Flagstaff-017 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Mule deer in Flagstaff at sunrise
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
African wild dog by Jonathan, on Flickr

African wild dog at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
A new wee friend I made today:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
My cat closely examining the beads:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
December 2019 - Orlando, FL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
July 2016 - Ripley's Aquarium, Toronto, ON

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alpaca, Delta, CO.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frog Eyes
Looks like some really good shots in this thread.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Snek
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brown Pelican
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TIL shore birds exist in the White Mountains. That's in the Swift River on the side of the Kancamagus Highway.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baby Birb by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great Blue Heron by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chirp! by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huey and Tobias check out the dog park
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys, what's going on here?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ground squirrel at Lolo Pass (MT/ID border)
Rokinon 300mm mirror lens
 
