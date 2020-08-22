 Skip to content
This is a bad time to join the fruit-of-the-month club
    More: Interesting, United States Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Postal workers, mountains of untouched mail, long-term consequences of the recent changes, The Postal Service, union leaders, postal service  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably even worse if you're waiting for you're prescriptions.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeJoy's lawn seems like a good place to store all the rotted food and dead chicks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

duppy: DeJoy's lawn seems like a good place to store all the rotted food and dead chicks.


There might be overflow. Put that on Mnuchin's lawn, perhaps?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmm. Swiss Colony might have to put the rat back on their logo for the 2020 holiday season shipments.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you think other countries aren't allowing Americans in right now, just wait until the CDC announces cases of the Black Plague.

/beware of the words you use, the reverberate in the universe
//you kept repeating "plague rats", so here you go
///wake up, Sheeple
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"A lot of the machinery has already been gutted. Some of it has been dismantled and relocated or trashed,"

And those machines cost  millions of dollars.  The party of fiscal responsibility strikes again.  Tell me again how these changes are supposed to SAVE money?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How the hell can you republicans vote for a party that does this? Which essentially is tantamount to asking why you are doing this to your fellow man?

Worse yet, who the hell is undecided still about whine they're going to vote for in this upcoming election?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "A lot of the machinery has already been gutted. Some of it has been dismantled and relocated or trashed,"

And those machines cost  millions of dollars.  The party of fiscal responsibility strikes again.  Tell me again how these changes are supposed to SAVE money?


You already know the answer. Honest to God this nation needs an army of vigilantes to tar and feather these rat bastard scoundrels and literally run them out of the country, revoking their citizenship for blatant treason: there is no other explanation other than willful, malignant sabotage.

The tar naturally would be best used when heated to @ 500° F. It's what our Founding Fathers would have done, and it sure as hell would get the Jefferson Seal Of Approval.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I find it curious that none of the militias are fighting for their freedoms and travelling en masse, fully armed to post offices in order to ensure that their mail is delivered.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I find it curious that none of the militias are fighting for their freedoms and travelling en masse, fully armed to post offices in order to ensure that their mail is delivered.


As long as it hurts "those people", the right wing militias are alright with losses of freedom.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KodosZardoz: I find it curious that none of the militias are fighting for their freedoms and travelling en masse, fully armed to post offices in order to ensure that their mail is delivered.

As long as it hurts "those people", the right wing militias are alright with losses of freedom.


Ayup.  As long as the boot isn't on their neck (or they don't perceive it to be) they're fine with fascism.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The USPS is one of those things that's easy to target.  After all, if they get your letter there in time (despite the incredible effort it takes to do), so what, they're just doing their job.  But if the letter gets there late, holy shiat, what a terrible industry!

I have had a couple terrible experiences with the USPS.  One of them, where I went into a Post Office to mail a package, was so bad it almost seemed like something out of a Seinfeld skit.  But that's the case in most industries, public or private.

But for the most part, they are spot on.  I'm one of those historical figures who pays most of his bills via check sent through the USPS.  Not once, in my entire half century of existence, have any of those bills been lost in the mail.  Usually they make it across the country in two days, never less than four.  That's not a bad track record, and it seems to me, that is something that we should support for the betterment of our country.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

