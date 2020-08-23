 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   "...the items just appeared on his property one morning soon after he was released from prison"   (unionleader.com) divider line
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just got out of prison for multiple felonies, already has a house, and is beautifying it. Meanwhile, you're digging thru dirty kleenex and rotting garbage to collect aluminum cans to hold off eviction another month. Yeah, life is fair.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brilliant. He used the Cheech and Chong defense.

'My client merely found the drugs and was on his way to the police station to turn them in when he was arrested.'

Trippin' in Court
Youtube 1LYo2xFRjVo
 
Nullav
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So he's saying...the evidence was planted?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nullav: So he's saying...the evidence was planted?


Comment of the year !!!
 
