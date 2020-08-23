 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cat is addicted to Filet of Sole. Shoe sole that is   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 12:53 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I lose control
When you serve fillet of sole
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a funny and adorable story.  Jordan, you menace.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ny cat loves to stick his head into my shoes and proceeds to sleep in that position.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh, BJ.
 
Hantavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To this day, I don't know why the pervs that like to steal female underwear haven't trained cats to do their bidding.

/Probably because they have nothing to scent train them with.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: Oh, I lose control
When you serve fillet of sole


My least favorite DM song. Take your goddamn 'smart' and... just... go.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mr Big wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.