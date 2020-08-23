 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Subby DRTFA, but I'm guessing they found it 10 feet away from its home   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Broccoli, Brassica oleracea, Collard greens, Tortoise, Geochelone, African Spurred Tortoise, Solomon's pictures, owner Lynn Cole  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1/8 of a mile :)
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA says they can live up to 100 years

/Frisky little bestid could have made it almost all the way across the back yard
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turtles and tortoises are shockingly fast when they feel the need to haul shell
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they found him.  My cousin's wife runs a turtle and tortoise rescue farm.  She has a couple sulcatas.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it got much farther away if it was riding on a lamb.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 150 year old tortoise vanished near our neighborhood, but showed up 6 weeks later. Suspicion was that it was tortoise-napped, but then let go. It found its way back home.

Story.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had friends as a child who had unusual pets for the late 60's: a very large tortoise and two chinchillas.

I loved the tortoise because he was exactly like a dog, so determined to be with us when we played. He loved us. He would follow us, like "I'm gonna catch up to you kids!" with this determined look on his face as he just kept on stamping towards us. We didn't dare tease him, though, because he would hiss like a tea-kettle when he got angry and if their parents heard the tortoise hiss, they were in big trouble. I loved to feed him, he enjoyed eating so much. He especially loved strawberries - OMG he would practically climb you with his hard clawedy-toed feet to get at a strawberry.

He was infinitely a better pet than the two chinchillas, which were so crazy that if you went too close to their floor-to-ceiling cage, they would go whirring around it like those motorcyclists in a "steel dome". Couldn't even hope to touch their super soft fur - so it was back to the tortoise, who loved us so much.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my cousins found a tortoise in the street near her house.  Checked up and down the block and nobody claimed it.  She figured it couldn't have traveled much farther so that's as far as she went.  Now they have a tortoise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'm sure it got much farther away if it was riding on a lamb.


Not just any damn lamb, were talking about THE lamb here.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.