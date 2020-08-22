 Skip to content
(MSN)   Gamblers are packing casinos despite wildfires, Coronavirus, and the house always winning   (msn.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's poker in a series of phone booths at Red Rock in Las Vegas. 7 max, with partitions.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image 850x637]

Here's poker in a series of phone booths at Red Rock in Las Vegas. 7 max, with partitions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hit me, Chief.

What?

/sounds like KAOS
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Packing" has to be a relative term. My folks have started going to the casino here in Michigan. 1/4~1/3 the people, and they do pester people about the masks, even when you are taking a drink. No smoking, either. The casinos are desperate to stay open, and don't want to give anybody an excuse to shut them down hard. At least my mom and dad are scrupulous about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. I'm still not all that happy about it (besides the whole "gambling away my inheritance" thing)

...on the other hand, the California casino in the article seemed to be a bit lax about enforcing the mask policy, so they might not be as concerned about it?
 
Amoment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sheeple calls, let them. May they bleat.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We've got the perfect casino for them here in SoCal.

Fark user imageView Full Size


How fitting that it even says "Moron Go" on the sign.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
House always wins, subby?  Damn right he does.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Every day we get closer to the Fallout universe being reality...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ingraham, 60, known as "Caveman" by his friends in the gambling world, is a casino regular who says he makes a living off the slot machines. Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, the charismatic ponytailed man returned to the casino the day it reopened in early June. He visits about three times a week.

"I'm not worried," he said of COVID-19. "I've rolled around in the dirt, been in some of the worst environments."

"I hardly ever get sick," he added. "All them Long Island Iced Teas."

I would trust this man's advice on any topic, unconditionally. He knows what's going on.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gamblers are inherently optimists.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Char broiled plague victim" makes for a crappy buffet
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I can just hear him laughing.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

One has to love the "pickle the illness with alcohol" approach.

Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So you're saying addicts might ignore rational dangers to their well being to get a hit towards their addiction?  This is quite the timely news!
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TFA: Ingraham, 60, known as "Caveman" by his friends in the gambling world, is a casino regular who says he makes a living off the slot machines.

Oh I'm calling bullsh*t right there. A skilled gambler can win at the tables, but only an idiot profits from slots. Sure, you might get lucky now and then but there's no way you "make a living." Dude they're DESIGNED to take your money. Like, mathematically. There's no skill involved at all, and the machine only pays out a few times while you're dropping money in the rest of the time. Why do you think most casino real estate is covered by slots?
 
