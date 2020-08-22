 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Shell celebrates three years as owner of the World's Largest Paperweight   (abc.net.au) divider line
21
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mad max rager
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's a Samsung, so yeah...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got the green, Subby, but I'd say buoy instead of paperweight.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at Shell corporate didn't read the book before getting into such a boondoggle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Smokers need somewhere to set up shop.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did TFA ever define "LNG"?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is a big assed boat.   660,000 tons of displacement and 1600 ft long.   That would be cool to see.  Too bad it's built like a Dodge.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia only has the international power that it has because it exports natural gas to Europe.

Anything that we can do to break that stranglehold will be a kick in the nuts to Vladimir farking Putin, who richly deserves all of the fires of hell.

If we want to save the world from the Putins, the Trumps, and the Muhammad bin Salmans of the world, we need to break Europe free from this.

Without petrodollars to support him Vladimir farking Putin will be disappeared by the mafia that keeps him in power now.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
LNG, or Liquid Natural Gas, is plentiful on the planet. The problem Shell has created is an embarrassment for them and a huge financial loss now and in the future. I'd dump my stock if I had any.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
energyink.usView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Did TFA ever define "LNG"?


Liquefied Natural Gas. No, the article didn't define it. I believe it is what keeps Qatar in the petrodollars, since they don't have much for oil. It is a step away from burning coal, but only a stopgap until we can figure out electrical storage/demand on a massive scale to make economical use of renewables. And right now, gas is cheap.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They must have already salvaged the submarine.

/manganese is the future
 
doomjesse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Did TFA ever define "LNG"?


Liquid Natural Gas.  Or as I like to call it "Taco Bell 20 minutes later"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [energyink.us image 600x451]


That's insane.  Not just the size, but the investment. I can't they spent that kind of money on a bet.  A chance.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Barricaded Gunman: Did TFA ever define "LNG"?

Liquefied Natural Gas. No, the article didn't define it. I believe it is what keeps Qatar in the petrodollars, since they don't have much for oil. It is a step away from burning coal, but only a stopgap until we can figure out electrical storage/demand on a massive scale to make economical use of renewables. And right now, gas is cheap.


Natural gas is the least harmful of any fossil fuel (lowest amount of carbon per unit of energy). It's easier to store and transport than hydrogen, and it can be produced from renewable sources like municipal food waste. We might eventually get to an all-electric society but natural gas will be around for a long time.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they need an escape plan...
 
jsmilky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gee, my Ameritrade account has been down at times, but i have patience
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [energyink.us image 600x451]


Seeing that scale, it looks more like a Chinese venture like the Three Gorges Dam. Huge ego build with little forethought. When has LNG been that profitable to support a thing like that?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You got the green, Subby, but I'd say buoy instead of paperweight.


It's a buoy!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well at least the front hasn't fallen off.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

40 degree day: SBinRR: You got the green, Subby, but I'd say buoy instead of paperweight.

It's a buoy!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
