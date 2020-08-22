 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   Not every NYC subway car can be the poop car. Some get to be the broken glass car   (gothamist.com) divider line
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not, but they all are urine cars.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of suspect.
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pane.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well AFTER someone's used it as a poop car, you gotta air it out somehow...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streak Of Smashed Windows On Subway Cars

Not just smashed, but streaked too. I HATE that.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smashed? Were they drinking?
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No live baseball and nothing I need to do in Flushing these days to need the 7 train
 
apathy2673
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"This takes considerable force," Warren told WABC-TV. "This has to be done with a blunt instrument of some kind, a hammer, a pipe, a baseball bat, something significant."
Fark user imageView Full Size

or
 
