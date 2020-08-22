 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Only three weddings to go for a sequel   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed at headline. Am I going to hell?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: I laughed at headline. Am I going to hell?


I laughed at the story. And am already in hell.

Meh
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🤣😈😭
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You do stupid things like large weddings during the worse pandemic in a hundred years, this sort of thing is going to happen. The only good thing is more people haven't died yet from it. How can they be that obtuse?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: You do stupid things like large weddings during the worse pandemic in a hundred years, this sort of thing is going to happen. The only good thing is more people haven't died yet from it. How can they be that obtuse?


Have you met...anyone?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IT'S JUST THE FLU! STOP LIVING IN FEAR LOL!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And what's worse, it was cash bar!
 
flamesfan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the never ending sequel series.

Four Funerals and a Wedding.

or

How we lost Grandma.

Direct to home video.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK.  Sequel name idea: Four Funerals After a Wedding.
 
