This is so out of character for him. I wonder what his grifting angle is here?
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, subby, I thought everyone knew he's giving Alaska back to Russia.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't make heads or tails of what the grift might be, but I'm 100% certain that Half Scoop is in on it.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like someone didn't want to wet Dump's beak.

To be fair, that only pays about $130K anyway.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there's no grift, he has nothing to do with it.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if it's the fact that it's a Canadian company? Canada is on Tя☭mp's shiat list because he's jealous of PM Trudeau.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Trump faced pressure to nix it from an array of interests, including GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and the his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. "

It's always about making big money happy.

Y'all wanna go kill sockeye? Fine, lemme get rid of this mine for ya.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he's manipulating commodity markets.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: "Trump faced pressure to nix it from an array of interests, including GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and the his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. "

It's always about making big money happy.

Y'all wanna go kill sockeye? Fine, lemme get rid of this mine for ya.


It's about Trump not giving enough of a shiat about Tom Collier, who hasn't been a bundler, major donor or mouthpiece for him.  If you want to do business with Trump, you have to show him your loyalty first.  The opposition guy on the "We wanna go kill shiat" side already suggested Trump is equal to TR on conservation and should be on Mt. Rushmore, and bought a Tucker Carlson segment to boot.  Pebble doesn't stand a chance now.

Incidentally, Lisa Murkowski has expressed concern, but hasn't come down on either side.  She'll wait until it's good and dead before she'll say a word against it.

Now - if we can just get those assholes on the Porcupine Mine opposition...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: If there's no grift, he has nothing to do with it.


Now that it's in the news I'm sure he'll fix that problem.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alaska is a big game hunting state and giving it to the gold miners right now would fark up the vote. Wait until after the election.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, I honestly don't care, I'll take it. A broken clock is right twice a day.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check didn't clear is my best guess. Also now he can run on his environmental record of correcting problems he created
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's deep in gold futures.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Donald Trump faced pressure to nix it from an array of interests, including GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and the his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.

That's the answer. The president of the US is beholden to his mega donors. It's really that simple
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it's a competitor to someone in Russia or a related oligarch.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump doesn't want the gold to be all played out when he gives Alaska back to the Russians.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you know the authorities are corrupt, the outcome isn't necessarily predictable. Maybe a miner with a competing claim bought him. Maybe some billionaire owns a fishing lodge downstream. All you know for certain is that the people with the most money always win, and that the authorities always get paid.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says half scoop is opposed to the mine going in.  It probably encroaches on land where he goes on canned hunts for endangered animals.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you think he is going to get all the gold to furnish his dacha when he finally makes a run for it?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More gold on the market could devalue all of his gold leaf encrusted crap furniture.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I wonder if it's the fact that it's a Canadian company? Canada is on Tя☭mp's shiat list because he's jealous of PM Trudeau.


I wonder if this had anything to do with that


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know after 2 Scoops saw that he was thinking "she never looks at me that way anymore"
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: I can't make heads or tails of what the grift might be, but I'm 100% certain that Half Scoop is in on it.


The mine won't benefit him or Russia.  It's simple really.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, hunters love huntin and fishin, so I'm guessing he's being lobbied hard by people in his base to keep it unspoiled (except for the lead shot).
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody's deep in gold futures.


My first thought.
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reducing supply of gold makes the price of gold go up.  Let's see which countries could benefit from a rise in gold prices.   I'm looking at you #3.   https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_​countries_by_gold_production
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They will be drilling for oil there in the next week or two.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All they have to do is follow the mypillow guy's lead .. A donation and a lot of praise ..
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don Jr. has a lot of Alaskan buddies who guide fishing and hunting. I assume this is the main reasoning behind Trump's choice.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Trump doesn't want the gold to be all played out when he gives Alaska back to the Russians.


I wonder if alaskans would put up with that or will they try to become their own Nation
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Desperation?
 
gbcinques
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: Reducing supply of gold makes the price of gold go up.  Let's see which countries could benefit from a rise in gold prices.   I'm looking at you #3.   https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_countries_by_gold_production


Exactly - reduce supply and the $ goes up. Gold is at an all time high now. The uber wealthy all have their gold supplies.
 
Artist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fist thought-follow the money-see where this leads. Something is fishy here, and may drop soon as far as other related grifting going on with this project is revealed by sources, paperwork, whistle blower(s), and people not afraid of doing their job. 'Cause, we know when Dumpy dumps (anything), it's a big shiat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lilbjorn: Trump doesn't want the gold to be all played out when he gives Alaska back to the Russians.

I wonder if alaskans would put up with that or will they try to become their own Nation


That totally sounds like something that could actually happen.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

noitsnot: waxbeans: lilbjorn: Trump doesn't want the gold to be all played out when he gives Alaska back to the Russians.

I wonder if alaskans would put up with that or will they try to become their own Nation

That totally sounds like something that could actually happen.


It would be the perfect end of term present for the Bestest President EVAR!  You sucked so bad a state seceded on your watch.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With the shortage of fish growing in the seas and Chine going in to hog the greatest amount while ignoring lawsuits and sanctions from opposing countries, destroying a major habitat of Salmon may not be the wisest thing to do in the search for gold. You can't eat gold and get any nourishment from it.

Look at how high a price Tuna now commands and the diminishing supply of schools of the big fish that were once common. You've all seen how many crabs get taken from the sea on those crabbing shows on TV,. Millions of tons, and now they're facing having to expand to new territory. Not to mention the inevitable pollution from deep mining on land.
 
RedSectorA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From the article:
"Then in early August, Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which secured almost $1 billion a year for conservation work. "There hasn't been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect,""

America first.

Get prepared for American's to reelect the president that loves America... not the Democrats that hate America and want to take a knee during the national anthem, riot, loot, burn, assault police, or transform it to a communist hell hole.

"We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America." - Barack Obama, October 30, 2008
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Collier also said he has no knowledge of a Monday conference call. "I think if there was a stakeholder call for Monday that Mr. Sabin knew about, I'd know about it, and I don't."

LOL. Famous last words of everyone who ever trusted Trump.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Oh, subby, I thought everyone knew he's giving Alaska back to Russia.


Nah, he's giving it to his boy.  Donny Jr. likes to go to great outdoorsman camp.

I wouldn't begrudge him this, it's likely the only paternal thing he's done in decades.
 
Snarfle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RedSectorA: From the article:
"Then in early August, Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which secured almost $1 billion a year for conservation work. "There hasn't been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect,""

America first.

Get prepared for American's to reelect the president that loves America... not the Democrats that hate America and want to take a knee during the national anthem, riot, loot, burn, assault police, or transform it to a communist hell hole.

"We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America." - Barack Obama, October 30, 2008


Not sure if sarcasm, or brain damage.
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only the USA had a Justice Department that could investigate this for us. You know, just to make sure everything benefits the country as a whole and not any particular group or individual.

/ ha
// hahaha
/// we're all going to die, aren't we..?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RedSectorA: "Then in early August, Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which secured almost $1 billion a year for conservation work. "There hasn't been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect,""

America first.

Get prepared for American's to reelect the president that loves America... not the Democrats that hate America


Bro, that was a Democrat bill that garnered bipartisan support. Trump just signed it, he didn't write it. You're giving Trump credit for Democrat ideas and then claiming that it is because of his support of those ideas that he loves America while, apparently, Democrats don't, despite actually writing the bill in the first place.

What planet are you living on?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jmr61: LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.


The thing is, they don't know it. And, they think like Calvinist.
Bad combo.
 
