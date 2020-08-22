 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   World's oldest man dies yet again   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
15
•       •       •

Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems to happen every year
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about being the world's oldest man that keeps killing them?
 
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old age kills more people than anything else every year.  Why the hell aren't we working on a vaccine for That?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Old age kills more people than anything else every year.  Why the hell aren't we working on a vaccine for That?


There is a vaccine against old age:  Suicide.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Old age kills more people than anything else every year.  Why the hell aren't we working on a vaccine for That?


Actually, people working on it.

The one thing they have found is, eat less.

/
Some people think those people are going to overpopulate Earth if they don't stop. And ALSO, we'd have to force people to die, if they stopped dying.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Again?  I'd like to be his beneficiary!

/ obscure?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And ALSO, we'd have to force people to die, if they stopped dying.


Until we have interplanetary travel and outworld colonies, eternal youth would be a very bad idea and only the powerful would have access to it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Natural Causes are a curse on humanity.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Again?  I'd like to be his beneficiary!

/ obscure?


Obthcoor?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: waxbeans: And ALSO, we'd have to force people to die, if they stopped dying.

Until we have interplanetary travel and outworld colonies, eternal youth would be a very bad idea and only the powerful would have access to it.


I read those books AND saw that show.

I thought the show was better than the books
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: Old age kills more people than anything else every year.  Why the hell aren't we working on a vaccine for That?


I think OSHA should investigate this.  Oldest Person has a terribly high fatality rate.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the voice of raisin: OgreMagi: waxbeans: And ALSO, we'd have to force people to die, if they stopped dying.

Until we have interplanetary travel and outworld colonies, eternal youth would be a very bad idea and only the powerful would have access to it.

I read those books AND saw that show.

I thought the show was better than the books


The concept has been a bit overdone in the Science Fiction world.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mussel Shoals: [Fark user image image 850x400]


Never touch fried food? But is that even living???
 
