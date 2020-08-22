 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KQED San Francisco)   Bay Area Bishop busted for profit izing   (kqed.org) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, Fungus, Psilocybin mushrooms, Psychedelic drug, Oakland Police Department, Entheogen, magic mushroom dispensary, Shamanism, Oakland City Council  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 10:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self fulfilling proficy?
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing. Jesus Christ himself is selling weed giving away weed following a donation to the church down in the south bay.

Welcome to Coachella Valley Church
Youtube 75tuBJq_Xuc
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That MFer took my idea!

/seriously, shrooms and religion should go hand-in-hand
//instead you get a sip of wine and a triscuit
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wise enough to gather $200K, stupid enough not to have it stashed in a bank vault, p.o. box or rental center.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Police knew something was up when their source kept them in the dark and only fed them shiat for intel."
 
sourballs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The dude's pajamas are wacky
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: wise enough to gather $200K, stupid enough not to have it stashed in a bank vault, p.o. box or rental center.


He put it in the bank vault, which was right next to purple giraffe with a thousand eyes and the walking, talking toilet.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: wise enough to gather $200K, stupid enough not to have it stashed in a bank vault, p.o. box or rental center.


You're saying bank vaults, PO Boxes and rental centers are immune from police warrants?  Wow, had no idea
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Watubi: sinko swimo: wise enough to gather $200K, stupid enough not to have it stashed in a bank vault, p.o. box or rental center.

You're saying bank vaults, PO Boxes and rental centers are immune from police warrants?  Wow, had no idea


misschanandlerbongdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phishrace: That's nothing. Jesus Christ himself is selling weed giving away weed following a donation to the church down in the south bay.

[YouTube video: Welcome to Coachella Valley Church]


magically giving away w(h)ine

/of course
//string em up
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

germ78: That MFer took my idea!

/seriously, shrooms and religion should go hand-in-hand
//instead you get a sip of wine and a triscuit


Well admittedly the drive home from church is a LOT easier with the sip n' triscuit.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.