(CNN) Weeners Greenpees was my delight   (cnn.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
next thing...how far away can you still hit the target...! _....u
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice idea, the design could be better.  It looks like it's going to splatter piss all over people especially if your coming home from the pub and need to offload about three pints.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't think this one's gonna get used:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be an Irish thing.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Nice idea, the design could be better.  It looks like it's going to splatter piss all over people especially if your coming home from the pub and need to offload about three pints.


Substantial lack of tough and area to hit. Need some sort of trough and funnel.

Aint sticking my dick into already wet soil and passing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, I don't think this one's gonna get used:

[Fark user image 727x485]


Not by guys with shy kidneys. The shameless will use it though. Especially if they are extremely well hung and can stand about three feet away.  Once in the restroom at the mall I saw this young black guy ...

nevermind.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the episode of Dinosaurs where the boy becomes a vegetarian.

"Give peas a chance" was one of their slogans.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: cyberspacedout: Yeah, I don't think this one's gonna get used:

[Fark user image 727x485]

Not by guys with shy kidneys. The shameless will use it though. Especially if they are extremely well hung and can stand about three feet away.  Once in the restroom at the mall I saw this young black guy ...

nevermind.


I was referring to the location.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Once in the restroom at the mall I saw this young black guy ...


Yeah, yeah, you thought he had 'Wendy' tattooed on his dick, but he said it said 'Welcome to Jamaica, mon, have a nice day.'
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
EVERYONE LITERALLY CRYING Over Joe Wilkinson's INSANE Poem!! | 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube YstBl9xzz34
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The worst part of urban living is that it's not acceptable to pee where you please.

I pee wherever I like without recourse, but the one time I went for it in Toronto it turned out there was a man sleeping under my target cedar bush.

Free the pee pole.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These things don't seem to address women's different peeing style. Are they pretending that women don't have the need for letting flow 'in the wild'?
 
