(Washington Post)   Dough! All yours monies belongs to TSA   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Mateorabi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a BS Asset Forfeiture story.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(I mean the forfeiture is BS, not stories about it.)
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subscription required. Did not read.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mateorabi: I thought this was going to be a BS Asset Forfeiture story.


I thought it was going to be about the TSA employees just straight-up stealing shiat out of your bags. The old "Is this yo' bag, Imma have to run it thoo again" ruse is a great way to take your bag out of eyesight to rifle through it for the wallet that it's mysteriously necessary for you to not have in your pants pocket when go through the nude-o-scope machine.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

allears: Subscription required. Did not read.


See? They want your money. Headline checks out.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mateorabi: I thought this was going to be a BS Asset Forfeiture story.

I thought it was going to be about the TSA employees just straight-up stealing shiat out of your bags. The old "Is this yo' bag, Imma have to run it thoo again" ruse is a great way to take your bag out of eyesight to rifle through it for the wallet that it's mysteriously necessary for you to not have in your pants pocket when go through the nude-o-scope machine.


-backscatters have been gone for years, there are zero pictures ever and it's been that way for years
-the machine detects anything in pockets. ANYthing, including kleenex, and it's looking for underwear bombs
-a wallet in your pocket is a groin pat down and the officer doesn't want to do it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We farks you ups and takes the moneys!
 
