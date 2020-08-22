 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   News: In an action that is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine, Comenity is closing Wayfair credit cards on 9/11. Fark: ALL OF THEM   (wayfair.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Cascading Style Sheets, Webcast, App Store, Comment, Fark, James Harden, Donald Trump, Wayfair credit cards  
•       •       •

2094 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Economic foreboding or have they have been suckered by Qanon rumors?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wayfair is likely to end up in bankruptcy in the next couple quarters.

Comenity may have a loss-sharing agreement with Wayfair that provides the bank and retailer share any losses on defaulted Wayfair-branded credit cards.

Comenity may feel Wayfair is no longer good for its share of losses and wants to end the relationship.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you go broke selling 49K 'cabinets'?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comenity? Wayfair? Should I be worried about the state of these companies that I never heard of before this story?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Economic foreboding or have they have been suckered by Qanon rumors?


The kids keep escaping. All those refunds are killing them.

/their business, I mean
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How do you go broke selling 49K 'cabinets'?


Ah, I couldn't remember why the name sounded familiar.  Now I do.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* still available in Canada:  https://www.wayfair.ca/wayfaircard
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the link takes you to the notice of the card closing, and right below a button to Apply Now, for a new account.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just a bad business model
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: Comenity? Wayfair? Should I be worried about the state of these companies that I never heard of before this story?


Same thing I was wondering. Curious enough to click, not curious to prove I'm not a robot. Oh well.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: Comenity? Wayfair? Should I be worried about the state of these companies that I never heard of before this story?


Wayfair appears to be a department store so it's a Sears card, I guess. Comenity appears to be a credit card issuing bank so to answer your question: I have no idea.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: waxbeans: How do you go broke selling 49K 'cabinets'?

Ah, I couldn't remember why the name sounded familiar.  Now I do.


Cue people saying it's a completely unrelated coincidence.
Yeah right.
Something was fishy about those prices.
I don't know what. But....seems like they are shutting it down.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if this is the canary, I'm more worried that FHA and HUD are adding an automatic .5% on any refinance made after August 13th because they are nervous that people refinancing their homes won't be able to afford their mortgages soon and default.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An online retailer is canceling their store credit card. This must mean that the economic apocalypse is nigh.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To proceed, please verify that you are not a robot.
Why was I sent here?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests and not a robot.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: I love how the link takes you to the notice of the card closing, and right below a button to Apply Now, for a new account.


I think I remember an article about Sears cards geting closed down in Canada. Sears ran the numbers and decided that trying to recover the outstanding money owed would cost more than just forgiving it so a lot of people had several thousand dollars just wiped off the books. I think that offer is only valid in Canada though because they don't allow predatory credit businesses to buy debt like the do in the US (or something like that). So, if you're in Canada and you need home furnishings maybe roll the dice?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 281x200]


It's sad this movie did cause a revolt
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the heck would they choose NINE ELEVEN??? Are they self-absorbed melodramatic attention horses or are they using the corpses of firefighters to distract the public from the bad news?
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

geggy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 281x200]


Must be a cat "owner".
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at IKEA...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: attention horses


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sumo Surfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A company nobody's heard of is ceasing credit card operations.

Subby is correct in stating this is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine.

Try again
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not Mastercard, not VISA, not AMEX, not Discover

Big surprise
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wayfair is an online furniture marketplace. If you want to buy home furnishings with zero support or recourse if the seller sends you crap, that's where you shop.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: A company nobody's heard of is ceasing credit card operations.

Subby is correct in stating this is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine.

Try again


How have you not heard of Wayfair? Do you live under a rock?

Comenity, I can understand because not everyone has consumer credit outside of big bank cards.

But wayfair? They've got just what I need!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there supposed to be an article? The headline just links to their website.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well crap. Guess I better order that chair I've been eyeballing.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sumo Surfer: A company nobody's heard of is ceasing credit card operations.

Subby is correct in stating this is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine.

Try again

How have you not heard of Wayfair? Do you live under a rock?

Comenity, I can understand because not everyone has consumer credit outside of big bank cards.

But wayfair? They've got just what I need!


Where do they operate?  I've never heard of them and I've been around for a decade or six.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Is there supposed to be an article? The headline just links to their website.


The 'article' is the announcement at the top of their website
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: A company nobody's heard of is ceasing credit card operations.

Subby is correct in stating this is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine.

Try again

The left certainly felt attacked when President Trump told the truth about Baltimore
 
The Yattering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snowjack: Wayfair is an online furniture marketplace. If you want to buy home furnishings with zero support or recourse if the seller sends you crap, that's where you shop.


I tell you what, I bought a cheap ass reclining sofa from wayfair about three months ago. The first day I use it, the right arm collapses, plywood all crunches up inside. Did I break it?  I don't think so. Manufacturer won't help me. Wayfair says they need to investigate, will try to send repair parts. Six weeks go by, nothing. I call and say I'm angry. Then, they send me a whole new sofa, no charge. Plus, they tell me to keep the broken one. I tear open the fabric, nail in a couple two by fours, just as good as new,  so now I have two cheap ass sofas I got for half price.  I got a lot more than I paid for. Not sure how this relates To fly by night credit cards, but I'll buy from them again.  With my debit card, I guess
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vansthing: I don't know if this is the canary, I'm more worried that FHA and HUD are adding an automatic .5% on any refinance made after August 13th because they are nervous that people refinancing their homes won't be able to afford their mortgages soon and default.


You've managed to identify the wrong institutions, and also not understand how much more you would actually be paying for a refi.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why the heck would they choose NINE ELEVEN??? Are they self-absorbed melodramatic attention horses or are they using the corpses of firefighters to distract the public from the bad news?


It's a Friday.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have bought items from Wayfair. I like them. They are an alternative to Amazon. I do not want to use Amazon any more. I originally found them when I bought some Sauder furniture that is a lot like Ikea. Sauder is a lot nicer looking than Ikea stuff and was made in the USA. Not sure if made in USA anymore. Wayfair has good prices.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is Wayfair racist towards robots? :(
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: ColonelCathcart: Sumo Surfer: A company nobody's heard of is ceasing credit card operations.

Subby is correct in stating this is in no way an economic canary in the coal mine.

Try again

How have you not heard of Wayfair? Do you live under a rock?

Comenity, I can understand because not everyone has consumer credit outside of big bank cards.

But wayfair? They've got just what I need!

Where do they operate?  I've never heard of them and I've been around for a decade or six.


Online. I don't think they have or have had any stores. I get coupons in the mail for them all the time and they send discounts to people as part of the USPS "change of address" things, too, IIRC from my move two years ago.

I got my bedroom set there & it's a nice, sturdy modern set. Maybe I lucked out? Anyway, it's somewhere where if it isn't 50% off, it's overpriced.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: Not_Todd: Comenity? Wayfair? Should I be worried about the state of these companies that I never heard of before this story?

Wayfair appears to be a department store so it's a Sears card, I guess. Comenity appears to be a credit card issuing bank so to answer your question: I have no idea.


My BJ's Wholesale Club card is through Comenity.  They probably handle a lot of store accounts.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Is there supposed to be an article? The headline just links to their website.


Fark is not news, so this is the way it should be.
 
Danack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: To proceed, please verify that you are not a robot.
Why was I sent here?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests and not a robot.


A site not used to large volumes of traffic, might have easily triggered DOS sensors.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I sold this stock in 2016 because there were rumors they were cooking the books.  If I still held it, I would have made $180,000. Womp womp.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wayfair you got what I need

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wayfair, for millennials too lazy to shop Ikea.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wayfair, for millennials too lazy to shop Ikea.


Most wayfair customers are gen x from what I understand.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like Wayfair.  There's cheap stuff and expensive stuff and you get what you pay for, but if you pay for the moderately priced items then you get quality products.

/no cabinet is worth 49K though
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My entire condo is decorated in Wayfair.  Its good stuff.    I bet most of you plebians are still on Ikea's dick.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.