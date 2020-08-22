 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And now the two hurricanes in the gulf are playing Marco Polo   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Laura, Power companies, hurricane strength, first system, tropical storm strength, Mexico, Tropical Storm Marco  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 4:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ain't gonna happen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it'll go away like a miracle, like things do.

I hope it turns into a CAT-6 Sharkicane. Somebody get SyFy on the horn!
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with a better website.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's the briefing maps for the White House:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It deserved a third season.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if two hurricanes meet, would their winds cancel each other at the intersection edge because both are going counter-clockwise? Someone with some meteorology background please help a farker out?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I wonder if two hurricanes meet, would their winds cancel each other at the intersection edge because both are going counter-clockwise? Someone with some meteorology background please help a farker out?


Only at the international date line

/you're welcome
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]

[Fark user image 425x531]


Nana Then OMAR
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Feeling bad for lousiana.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Here's the briefing maps for the White House:

[Fark user image image 212x169]

[Fark user image image 212x169]


They would have sent them to Mexico
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we about to see how baby hurricanes are made?
 
Artcurus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I wonder if two hurricanes meet, would their winds cancel each other at the intersection edge because both are going counter-clockwise? Someone with some meteorology background please help a farker out?


actually I was thinking along the same lines, wouldn't the atmosphere be very worked over, working against both storms?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I wonder if two hurricanes meet, would their winds cancel each other at the intersection edge because both are going counter-clockwise? Someone with some meteorology background please help a farker out?


I read that one would probably shear off against the other, although under the right (and rare) conditions they've known to join in a deadly dance.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like dueling banjos, except the banjos are tropical storms.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i read a star trek novel like this, except they were black holes.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]

[Fark user image 425x531]


Even the murder hornets think 2020 is going too far.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did my prep this morning (storm chips, extra case of water, batteries, 48 beer).
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]

[Fark user image image 425x531]


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.nwfd​a​ilynews.com/amp/3402499001

Today I learned recorded history happened after 1934.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Are we about to see how baby hurricanes are made?


How is babby hurricane formed?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went to both Home Depot and Lowe's this late morning.  Home Depot was just out of curiosity - and it was a mad house there.  They had almost *nothing* hurricane related.  I then went over to Lowe's which was about a mile away.  They had a quad-pallet of water, two pallets of 5G gas tanks, a pallet of generators and a fark load of batteries all over the store.  I didn't know if the rednecks just swarmed Home Depot this morning or the store management has their head up their ass.

/I went for things in electric and to price garden items....I'm good to go for the storm.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]

[Fark user image 425x531]


It's not doomsday unless the cones touch.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.businessinsider.com/what-​h​appens-two-hurricanes-collide-fujiwhar​a-effect-2017-9
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]


Looks like Alabama gonna get a double whammy.  Quick someone give the orange toddler a sharpie!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2020/08/22/tropical-storms-laura-​marco-collide-fujiwhara-effect-explain​ed/3410073001/
Turns out usatoday is on it! Thank you geriatric newspaper! OMG!! I just realized I'm in their target audience!!!!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: https://www.businessinsider.com/what-​h​appens-two-hurricanes-collide-fujiwhar​a-effect-2017-9


I have some bad news for you that I just realized myself...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 850x524]


That used to be fetish porn.

Now it's The Weather Channel.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UberDave: I went to both Home Depot and Lowe's this late morning.  Home Depot was just out of curiosity - and it was a mad house there.  They had almost *nothing* hurricane related.  I then went over to Lowe's which was about a mile away.  They had a quad-pallet of water, two pallets of 5G gas tanks, a pallet of generators and a fark load of batteries all over the store.  I didn't know if the rednecks just swarmed Home Depot this morning or the store management has their head up their ass.

/I went for things in electric and to price garden items....I'm good to go for the storm.


This IOT crap is getting out of hand.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.