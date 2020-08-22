 Skip to content
 
(Gulf Islands Driftwood)   Here's one way to sell newspapers
1881 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 4:35 PM



Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Salt Spring Fire Rescue documented their actions at the accident scene with a photo on their Facebook page, as they often do. The Driftwood obtained permission to use the photo for the Aug. 12 paper and was given a high-resolution version for print purposes. But last Wednesday afternoon, publisher Amber Ogilvie began receiving reports of the paper being removed from shelves.

Is she gonna buy Facebook too? Wtf is she trying to hide?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did she take the photograph? No.

Is the copyright on the photograph hers? No.

Then she needs to SFTU and get over it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The plane is now nicknamed The Streisand Effect.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"She told us to not put the papers out. She said it was her husband and the picture was taken without permission, and that it was illegal."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the Streisand sisters.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Karenization of America continues. I hope the Driftwood publishes an ongoing series of articles about the incident, each illustrated with the photo in question.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Salt Spring Fire Rescue documented their actions at the accident scene with a photo on their Facebook page, as they often do. The Driftwood obtained permission to use the photo for the Aug. 12 paper and was given a high-resolution version for print purposes. But last Wednesday afternoon, publisher Amber Ogilvie began receiving reports of the paper being removed from shelves.

Is she gonna buy Facebook too? Wtf is she trying to hide?


Yeah, there is something else going on here. Someone is up to something, now we just need to know the who & what.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most people would get a laugh out of it and a souvenir of a bad day. What the hell has she got up her rear?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
call letters C-FCDK

You can't make this stuff up.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why it is the Gulf Islands I see. There can be some nutters there, and you just read about one(wife). Very apt name for the paper as the story was drifting all over the farking place.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh oh. Now she's going to have to buy all the copies of Fark.com, too. This should be quite the windfall for Drew.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recall in the days of pre-history we had to lay out our newspapers and roll them into "logs" to recycle them.
/I also remember sitting at the kitchen table a couple times a year putting all our change into rolls
//and my dad waking me up at midnite just to say hello and talk a little when he got home from his second job
///I wish he woulda kept the Bel Air
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she made a stink about this. Now I'll never have heard about it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now we know why the guy tried to kill himself and make it look like an accident. He's a dentist AND his wife is a complete coont.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who nearly died in an accident and had a small local news story about it (admittedly not including a photo of me), I can't farking imagine my family caring about there being a photo of me where I'm just barely visible in the local paper. They were a lot more concerned about, you know, keeping me alive and such.

/The most generous thing I can say about this woman is maybe the traumatizing experience made her freak out and do something stupid and impulsive
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: The Karenization of America continues. I hope the Driftwood publishes an ongoing series of articles about the incident, each illustrated with the photo in question.


Canada

/and don't start any bullshiat about how you meant the continent not the country
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 700x430]

Uh oh. Now she's going to have to buy all the copies of Fark.com, too. This should be quite the windfall for Drew.


Hey Everybody! We're all gonna get Totalfarked!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, I don't know what this karen is up to, but...

Can cops (pigs) take photos inside homes or on private property and have them published in the paper?  I seem to recall that one of the problem with body cams is that anybody will be able to see inside of homes or on private property, since the cam footage is public property, and has to be available, since we all own it.  Is this the same thing?  Is a firemxn taking a photo of their job on private property and publishing it different than a cop (pig) taking a photo on private property and publishing it?  Now, if it is OK for a firmxn to publish a photo from private property, then I have to assume, by logic, that a cop (pig) can also, and body cams are not a problem in private residences or property.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If that's his private airstrip, it's private property and Karen's kinda right that they didn't have permission to enter the property and take pictures and publish them.  They should have slapped on a long lens and taken pictures from the road.  It's not a municipal airport where just anyone's allowed to go.  OTOH, I'm assuming (and you know what that means) that they control access to the airstrip with a chain across the access road or at least a sign indicating that it's private property.  If it's just a wide open access road with no control or signage, Karen's SOL.

Either way, done farked up because now it's national news.  Nobody but a few locals would have known if she'd kept her mouth shut.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, I don't know what this karen is up to, but...

Can cops (pigs) take photos inside homes or on private property and have them published in the paper?  I seem to recall that one of the problem with body cams is that anybody will be able to see inside of homes or on private property, since the cam footage is public property, and has to be available, since we all own it.  Is this the same thing?  Is a firemxn taking a photo of their job on private property and publishing it different than a cop (pig) taking a photo on private property and publishing it?  Now, if it is OK for a firmxn to publish a photo from private property, then I have to assume, by logic, that a cop (pig) can also, and body cams are not a problem in private residences or property.


Jeebus, you don't need to add (pig) literally every single time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They in a witness protection program?
She seemed rather intent to keep this under wraps.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jtown: If that's his private airstrip, it's private property and Karen's kinda right that they didn't have permission to enter the property and take pictures and publish them.  They should have slapped on a long lens and taken pictures from the road.  It's not a municipal airport where just anyone's allowed to go.  OTOH, I'm assuming (and you know what that means) that they control access to the airstrip with a chain across the access road or at least a sign indicating that it's private property.  If it's just a wide open access road with no control or signage, Karen's SOL.

Either way, done farked up because now it's national news.  Nobody but a few locals would have known if she'd kept her mouth shut.


It may be private property, but if the first-responders are allowed to take official photographs in the course of their work for the public domain then even a private property owner may not have a position objecting.  The image is of the incident-scene, is outdoors, and doesn't feature anything that would normally be kept indoors in-private.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People with money have more rights, don't you guys know that? Can't wait for the Epsteins files to get released, you're gonna see a whole lotta entitled folks like this get their endangered species hat feathers ruffled.
This Karen may have been having a bad day, but normal people don't go on a mission to every retailer in the district and demand shiat.
Maybe the plane was full of cocaine, maybe not.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What is she trying to hide, nobody died, right? That her husband is a bad pilot? Is she afraid everyone can tell he is impotent and her kids aren't really his?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Indiegent: People with money have more rights, don't you guys know that? Can't wait for the Epsteins files to get released, you're gonna see a whole lotta entitled folks like this get their endangered species hat feathers ruffled.
This Karen may have been having a bad day, but normal people don't go on a mission to every retailer in the district and demand shiat.
Maybe the plane was full of cocaine, maybe not.


Close.

The plain was supposed to be full of cocaine, but was not.

Some folks now want to know why.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 700x430]

Uh oh. Now she's going to have to buy all the copies of Fark.com, too. This should be quite the windfall for Drew.


Fig 1.1. What would actually happen with most flights on GTA 5
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: jtown: If that's his private airstrip, it's private property and Karen's kinda right that they didn't have permission to enter the property and take pictures and publish them.  They should have slapped on a long lens and taken pictures from the road.  It's not a municipal airport where just anyone's allowed to go.  OTOH, I'm assuming (and you know what that means) that they control access to the airstrip with a chain across the access road or at least a sign indicating that it's private property.  If it's just a wide open access road with no control or signage, Karen's SOL.

Either way, done farked up because now it's national news.  Nobody but a few locals would have known if she'd kept her mouth shut.

It may be private property, but if the first-responders are allowed to take official photographs in the course of their work for the public domain then even a private property owner may not have a position objecting.  The image is of the incident-scene, is outdoors, and doesn't feature anything that would normally be kept indoors in-private.


LOLWUT?  They're there to respond to an emergency, not take pictures for the paper.  If you want to say they can take pictures for investigation or training, I'm right there with you.  That's legitimate.  But they'd better get permission before publishing those pictures publicly.
 
