(NJ.com)   Fire chief attempts to run over council member after member reported the chief's police officer son for bigoted behavior. Oh, and the cop got a promotion. You stay classy, New Jersey   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Police, Psychology, Constable, Linda Boniface, Peter Donatello, Bergen County, New Jersey, Rock music, Plaintiff  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone have a surname ending in a vowel?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why so long to file suit?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Sweet Meteor of Death!  Make the Chicxulub crater look like a pimple!  You've got what humanity needs!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police unions are the worst.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: Come on Sweet Meteor of Death!  Make the Chicxulub crater look like a pimple!  You've got what humanity needs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Police unions are the worst.


Add in small towns where everyone gets their job though nepotism or crony politics and the results are completely toxic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did their respective union leaders rumble at sundown out behind the bar to settle the matter?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.


IROC Camaro
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.


Another news site reported that the car used by the fire chief was a Ford Fusion, so points deducted on Peak Jersey score.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowabunga, dude!
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: Come on Sweet Meteor of Death!  Make the Chicxulub crater look like a pimple!  You've got what humanity needs!


Screw you, I'm not going to Jersey!
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC biatchin' Camaro
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Chromium_One: Come on Sweet Meteor of Death!  Make the Chicxulub crater look like a pimple!  You've got what humanity needs!

Screw you, I'm not going to Jersey!


Username checks out.,
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC Camaro


Haha. Quite funny. I haven't even seen one of those in probably almost 20 years. I don't go down the shore though so things may be a little different there...
 
kokomo61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Why so long to file suit?


Joisey has a 2 year Statute of Limitations for filing a civil assault or person injury lawsuit. For PI, you need to be released from treatment (for the hand injury) before knowing the amount you are asking to recover.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that's the kind of shiat that happens in china
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do they say he 'allegedly' wore the yarmulke, when there is a photograph showing him actually wearing it?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1076]


He can't, physically, smile. Kind of sad to be so accomplished and wealthy and Powerful, but have smiled so little in his long life.
Why anyone one wants this person controlling their life and nukes is beyond me.
WTF
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Anyone have a surname ending in a vowel?


They were all named Anthony.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Why do they say he 'allegedly' wore the yarmulke, when there is a photograph showing him actually wearing it?


Because of innocent until proven guilty. That's why you're an accused murder until you're convicted; even if there's a picture of you murdering someone.

/ or they are being facetious
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Why do they say he 'allegedly' wore the yarmulke, when there is a photograph showing him actually wearing it?


Allegedly wearing it as a joke.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC Camaro

Haha. Quite funny. I haven't even seen one of those in probably almost 20 years. I don't go down the shore though so things may be a little different there...


All five of my mother's brothers had IROCs.

My father got married in a lime green tuxedo.

The Jersey guinea runs deep in my veins. I don't understand how I'm not hairier.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Ruthven13: robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC Camaro

Haha. Quite funny. I haven't even seen one of those in probably almost 20 years. I don't go down the shore though so things may be a little different there...

All five of my mother's brothers had IROCs.

My father got married in a lime green tuxedo.

The Jersey guinea runs deep in my veins. I don't understand how I'm not hairier.


When you cut him, doth he  not bleed marinara?
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Snatch Bandergrip: Ruthven13: robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC Camaro

Haha. Quite funny. I haven't even seen one of those in probably almost 20 years. I don't go down the shore though so things may be a little different there...

All five of my mother's brothers had IROCs.

My father got married in a lime green tuxedo.

The Jersey guinea runs deep in my veins. I don't understand how I'm not hairier.

When you cut him, doth he  not bleed marinara?


Making homemade pizza tonight with my personal sauce recipe, so getting a kick :)
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: vudukungfu: Anyone have a surname ending in a vowel?

They were all named Anthony.


It's pronounced "Ant-knee".   YO! ANT-KNEE!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Anyone have a surname ending in a vowel?


In Joisey?  Unheard of.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: noitsnot: vudukungfu: Anyone have a surname ending in a vowel?

They were all named Anthony.

It's pronounced "Ant-knee".   YO! ANT-KNEE!


We... we must know each other.

/I am an Ant-Knee
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Ruthven13: robodog: Trocadero: I need to know the make and model of the car to know if it's truly Peak Jersey or not.

IROC Camaro

Haha. Quite funny. I haven't even seen one of those in probably almost 20 years. I don't go down the shore though so things may be a little different there...

All five of my mother's brothers had IROCs.

My father got married in a lime green tuxedo.

The Jersey guinea runs deep in my veins. I don't understand how I'm not hairier.


There's a yo momma joke about Irishmen in there that I can't quite get to.
 
