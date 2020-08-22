 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   Boston University uses F-Bomb in marketing slogan to get students to follow COVID-19 guidelines on campus   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 2:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Naw it's kosher. See they put an asterisk instead of a U. You totally can't tell that it's a swear word now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How the f*ck do you do, fellow f*cking kids?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
F*CK it! We want your money.
 
jefferator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: Naw it's kosher. See they put an asterisk instead of a U. You totally can't tell that it's a swear word now.


So what is this "N-word"?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Wicketahded people won't wear masks."
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really wish people would just get over the use of expletives. We all use them. Talk like a farking normal person if you want to connect with normal farking people.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It being Boston, I'm surprised they didn't just use Feck.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
f*ck Boston

/if u've evr driven there
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
why not put
all the positive cases
and all the non-mask wearers
all together ?????
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: Naw it's kosher. See they put an asterisk instead of a U. You totally can't tell that it's a swear word now.

So what is this "N-word"?


n... nickel

/necktie
//definitely an n word
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.