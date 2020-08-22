 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   One of theirs pulls a machete, you pull a gun. That's the Miami way   (local10.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't this a GTA: Vice City mission?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police officers tried to disarm the man who charged at them when an officer shot him...,

A little more detail would be nice. Did they try a Taser and/or pepper spray? I mean, a guy charging at fiream-equipped people with a machete getting shot is not really gonna ping my outrage meter, but I'd like a little clarification.

...Zabaleta said, adding the situation was dangerous.

Yeah, no shiat. That doesn't really count as "clarification."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Local10 wants to make sure you know damn well where the incident occurred, providing maps, street views, and visuals of the weapon.  I've never been to Miami, yet I feel like I was there right after everything went down.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - THIS Is A Knife
Youtube TSGIRFzmyyk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


Also obligatory

Uncle Matin's Sword Trick
Youtube fbJyZ4eDkIs
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Police officers tried to disarm the man who charged at them when an officer shot him...,

A little more detail would be nice. Did they try a Taser and/or pepper spray? I mean, a guy charging at fiream-equipped people with a machete getting shot is not really gonna ping my outrage meter, but I'd like a little clarification.

...Zabaleta said, adding the situation was dangerous.

Yeah, no shiat. That doesn't really count as "clarification."


He was coming right at them so of course they shot him rather than break out the Tasers to take him into custody uninjured because it was more important that they all go home safely than that they take a suspect into custody without injuring/possibly killing the suspect.
 
