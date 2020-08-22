 Skip to content
(New York Review of Books)   Being poor sucks ... and it's worse than it used to be   (nybooks.com) divider line
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫  But that's how it goes...everybody knows. ♫
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ironic, I would very much like to continue reading this article on poverty, but I can't afford to get pass the paywall.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whar "Obvious" tag???
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dennysgod: ♫  But that's how it goes...everybody knows. ♫


:(
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I've done is to make sure I can afford to be poor.  Being poor is expensive.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't they just sell some stocks or buy more money?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Can't they just sell some stocks or buy more money?


Or get a small million dollar loan from their parents
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting closer and closer to what the history books will call the "Eat the Rich Era" that marked the end of the former United States of America.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
do they still have fridges?
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's because the poor are poorer, relatively, and getting more so - every year since at least 1980.
that old wealth gap gets a little wider every year, and never moves back the other way, any more.
It can't continue forever - not socially, not economically - not even mathematically.
So - WHEN do we do something about it? Because if we don't, forces beyond our control will eventually come into play.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

propasaurus: enry: Can't they just sell some stocks or buy more money?

Or get a small million dollar loan from their parents


Do you guys have any solutions that don't involve getting charity?
Why not just do a couple of years at your dad's brokerage and EARN the money you need to get started?
THAT would be true self-sufficiency.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2$ a day is subsistence-farmer-in-a-village-in-a-d​eveloping-country poor. How does that even work in the US?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
shiat, and here I thought it's because they think that Dollar General is a thrifty place to shop for a new iPhone case.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Roughly half the families now counted as officially poor have a higher standard of living than families with incomes at the poverty line had in 1969.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
