(Vice)   Asking me to put on a mask? As Big Bird is my witness, you're getting a beating for that
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy ...

Troy McCoy?  Really?

...the Langhorne, Pennsylvania,

OK, now I sort of get it  Troy McCoy thing.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want judges to have options other than jail and fines for this kind of asshole. Like give them a drug that makes their dick floppy for a year.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As another employee tried to intervene, Bonds allegedly punched them as well. The couple then fled the park.

It's always hit & run with these assholes.  They're SO brave and ready to assault someone over their stupid beliefs, but they run for the exits as soon as they "stand up for their beliefs".   Cowards.  All of them.

See also:
The gun-waving guy in Walmart a couple months ago
The Wendy's asshole who smacked the guy behind the counter
Staples in NJ

ad nauseam
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy"

Big Bird is comin' for ya, biatch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

flucto: I want judges to have options other than jail and fines for this kind of asshole. Like give them a drug that makes their dick floppy for a year.


Betcha a dollar that's already an issue with him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll get less time that your average protestor.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Shortly after the alleged attack, the teen employee was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent double jaw surgery and had a tooth removed. He was released from the hospital Aug. 14, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover the hospital expenses. As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $18,670, only a few hundred dollars short of its $20,000 goal. "

While I have absolutely no problem with this kid getting this money, isn't this something the company he works for be paying out on?  It is definitely an on the job injury.

Also, fark anti-maskers.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No mention of children with these wonderful people which raises the question, who in the Fark goes to Sesame Place as an adult without kids? "Captain Cookie's High C Adventure" must be an awesome ride, 39 year old Troy McCoy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: He'll get less time that your average protestor.


Fark this asshole (Troy, not you). I'll take that bet and hope for the best
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Shortly after the alleged attack, the teen employee was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent double jaw surgery and had a tooth removed. He was released from the hospital Aug. 14, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover the hospital expenses. As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $18,670, only a few hundred dollars short of its $20,000 goal. "

While I have absolutely no problem with this kid getting this money, isn't this something the company he works for be paying out on?  It is definitely an on the job injury.

Also, fark anti-maskers.


Exactly.

My wife had a slip and fall at work which resulted in a torn meniscus.  They covered everything.  Diagnostics, surgery, PT.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: No mention of children with these wonderful people which raises the question, who in the Fark goes to Sesame Place as an adult without kids? "Captain Cookie's High C Adventure" must be an awesome ride, 39 year old Troy McCoy.


We know who.   Toddler farkers, that's who.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: "U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy"

Big Bird is comin' for ya, biatch

[Fark user image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


That makes me wonder if Peter Griffin from Family Guy could take on Big Bird.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like a fun place
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Shortly after the alleged attack, the teen employee was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent double jaw surgery and had a tooth removed. He was released from the hospital Aug. 14, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover the hospital expenses. As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $18,670, only a few hundred dollars short of its $20,000 goal. "

While I have absolutely no problem with this kid getting this money, isn't this something the company he works for be paying out on?  It is definitely an on the job injury.

Also, fark anti-maskers.


Worker's comp should cover it eventually, but since it appears Sesame Place doesn't provide health insurance, the hospital may bill and sue the injured employee personally, and the employee would have to negotiate with or sue the employer's worker's comp insurer. Meanwhile other creditors could sue the injured worker, so even if they'll win eventually, they may also be homeless and destitute for a few years in the interim. So they'll probably be better off taking a low-ball offer from the insurer for some fraction of the expenses. It's the American way.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: As another employee tried to intervene, Bonds allegedly punched them as well. The couple then fled the park.

It's always hit & run with these assholes.  They're SO brave and ready to assault someone over their stupid beliefs, but they run for the exits as soon as they "stand up for their beliefs".   Cowards.  All of them.

See also:
The gun-waving guy in Walmart a couple months ago
The Wendy's asshole who smacked the guy behind the counter
Staples in NJ

ad nauseam


They have no impulse control.

"Somebody offended me, I better punch 'em. Fark, I am going to jail, time to go, kthxbye!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy, 39, in his Bronx home Wednesday after he allegedly broke the jaw of a 17-year-old employee of the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, amusement park.

I hope they didn't get the wrong guy.  Hopefully he is the real McCoy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy ...

Troy McCoy?  Really?

...the Langhorne, Pennsylvania,

OK, now I sort of get it  Troy McCoy thing.


"You may remember me from such dickhead moments as: 'Yelling at Muslim Woman Simply Because I Don't Like the Scarf on Her Head' and 'Threatening Homeless Man's Life'!"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I want judges to have options other than jail and fines for this kind of asshole. Like give them a drug that makes their dick floppy for a year.


Giving him a shiatload of whiskey doesn't seem like punishment.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


2nd Amendment solution. If you out in public without a mask and get shot, tough shiat.

We can solve the entire anti-mask idiocy in a weekend.

I'm farking tired of them trying to kill me without any way for me to respond.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Superjoe: Devolving_Spud: As another employee tried to intervene, Bonds allegedly punched them as well. The couple then fled the park.

It's always hit & run with these assholes.  They're SO brave and ready to assault someone over their stupid beliefs, but they run for the exits as soon as they "stand up for their beliefs".   Cowards.  All of them.

See also:
The gun-waving guy in Walmart a couple months ago
The Wendy's asshole who smacked the guy behind the counter
Staples in NJ

ad nauseam

They have no impulse control.

"Somebody offended me, I better punch 'em. Fark, I am going to jail, time to go, kthxbye!"


I have a cousin like that, he has been to jail more times than he can count because the second he gets shown any "disrespect" he does something stupid. He even threatened to kill me a couple years ago.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I want judges to have options other than jail and fines for this kind of asshole. Like give them a drug that makes their dick floppy for a year.


Chloroquine? Oleandrin?
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I would be holding a baseball bat if I had to ask someone to wear a mask.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


And who's the fascists?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you start closing Chuck E. Cheeses.  The punchy parents start spilling over to other establishments.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I take it Philadelphia isn't one of the states that make it a felony to attack an employee trying to enforce mask protocol.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I want judges to have options other than jail and fines for this kind of asshole. Like give them a drug that makes their dick floppy for a year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm I don't remember him at all.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: No mention of children with these wonderful people which raises the question, who in the Fark goes to Sesame Place as an adult without kids? "Captain Cookie's High C Adventure" must be an awesome ride, 39 year old Troy McCoy.


To be fair to this maskless scumbag

I went to Disneyland as a child but couldn't ride anything because I was too short

So I desperately  want to go back to Disneyland despite being 46
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know we're witnessing the collapse of civilization when a place calling itself Sesame Place has turned into a boxing ring over farking masks
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What night of the GOP convention will he be speaking?
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: sounds like a fun place


Nope.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now I want to a parody mashup:
Fark user image
Elton John - I'm Still Standing
Youtube ZHwVBirqD2s
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has anyone thought about the possibility that the kid is a Hatfield?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: What night of the GOP convention will he be speaking?


Non-Traditional-Voter Outreach Night.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Shortly after the alleged attack, the teen employee was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent double jaw surgery and had a tooth removed. He was released from the hospital Aug. 14, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover the hospital expenses. As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $18,670, only a few hundred dollars short of its $20,000 goal. "

While I have absolutely no problem with this kid getting this money, isn't this something the company he works for be paying out on?  It is definitely an on the job injury.

Also, fark anti-maskers.


This.  So much this.

This should not only not have to worry about medical bills, he shouldn't have to work until fully healed, but get paid full 40 hours a week.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy ...

Troy McCoy?  Really?

...the Langhorne, Pennsylvania,

OK, now I sort of get it  Troy McCoy thing.


Troy McCoy
Chicago Illinois
60652
 
BloodyMongeese
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not sure which is worse: if they had kids with them or if they didn't.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.

2nd Amendment solution. If you out in public without a mask and get shot, tough shiat.

We can solve the entire anti-mask idiocy in a weekend.

I'm farking tired of them trying to kill me without any way for me to respond.


I'm thinking about writing a short story, or perhaps a novel, where some wealthy gun collector (who was a Special Forces sniper) goes off the deep end after his GF or wife dies of Covid-19 two weeks after a violent anti-masker rips off her mask and coughs in her face. He figures out a series of high-rise "lairs" to shoot from (emply office suites, empty apartments, church steeples, etc.) and places print-wiped and serial-number-removed sniper rifles in all of them. He then begins a campaign of distance sniping all people in the open, and entering stores, who are not wearing masks.

I hesitate to write it, though, because it might trigger some poor widdle anti-mask person, and might even generate a visit from an LEO.

But then again, so might this post.

It's JUST a story....
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


I will follow you to hell!
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

12349876: Doctor Funkenstein: U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy ...

Troy McCoy?  Really?

...the Langhorne, Pennsylvania,

OK, now I sort of get it  Troy McCoy thing.

Troy McCoy
Chicago Illinois
60652


That doesn't make anything better.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


You can't kick in what already fell out due to meth use.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: I'm pretty sure I would be holding a baseball bat if I had to ask someone to wear a mask.


Taser. Or Mace. Or both.

Somebody should make a combination Taser/Mace. You shock the asshole and the gas gets into their lungs while they are gasping and screaming in pain.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.


I've been saying for a while that the next round of payments ought to be tied to some set of national goals. Like "everyone gets $5000 IF we get to fewer than 5,000 cases per day, nationally, by Oct 1"

That way if you're not wearing a mask your ass is grass because you're farking with the freedom of my $5000.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

otherideas: W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.

And who's the fascists?


Ohhhhhhh, pooooor baby. You sound triggered.

Wear your farking mask.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why businesses need to hire unemployed bar bouncers to enforce the mask rule instead of random employees.  Also I hope the puncher does a few years but I won't hold my breath.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: No mention of children with these wonderful people which raises the question, who in the Fark goes to Sesame Place as an adult without kids? "Captain Cookie's High C Adventure" must be an awesome ride, 39 year old Troy McCoy.

To be fair to this maskless scumbag

I went to Disneyland as a child but couldn't ride anything because I was too short

So I desperately  want to go back to Disneyland despite being 46


Disneyland was vastly inferior to Iniversal Studios. If you have been to Universal, you have officially have a better version of the 90s Disneyland.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

otherideas: W_Scarlet: ... I wish more Americans would have this position;

"We're no longer requesting. Wear a mask, or get the fark out. If you don't like it, don't come back. If you want to start a fight about it, everyone here is prepared to kick the everloving shiat out of you, until you need a respirator, instead of a farking mask."

Wear a mask, or get your teeth kicked in. This is what I wish I was seeing.

And who's the fascists?


Are you a commie? The park is private property. You come onto their land, you follow their rules. Or are you saying people shouldn't be allowed to defend themselves and others from those who are endangering?

Fascists don't give you the option.
 
