Building greenhouse-style domes outside your restaurant so you can keep operating? You clearly hate the homeless, take those down
    Restaurant, Japanese fine dining spot Hashiri, Geodesic dome, San Francisco restaurant, Department of Public Health officer, Eating, Hashiri manager Kenichiro Matsuura suspects, geodesic domes  
1146 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 2:12 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because that was the only space left in the whole city for the homeless to lie about?

"Ultimately, the officer ordered Hashiri to remove the domes "due to the enclosed nature of the structure, which may not allow for adequate air flow," according to the inspection report "

When the anti-maskers complain about that, the state says bs.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, take them down, they might attract Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Quick, take them down, they might attract Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin


But maybe Kylie Minogue. It might be worth it.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Quick, take them down, they might attract Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin


Step 2: "I don't have the key! I thought you had the key! ...Oh well"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Anything can be a representation of hate, if you're dumb enough." -A. Lincoln.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not news: $200 per plate restaurant has a minor disagreement with health department

Still not news: somebody mentioned the homeless so submitter decided they could frame this as a political issue to "own the libs".
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The homeless advocate sicced the health department on them, and of course the health department found something.

Ultimately, the officer ordered Hashiri to remove the domes "due to the enclosed nature of the structure, which may not allow for adequate air flow," according to the inspection report. The Department of Public Health's guidelines for outdoor dining during the pandemic state that outdoor structures like tents need to be open on the sides to allow for air flow.

So remove some panels, maybe?

/too rational for Fark maybe?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No: the domes are meant to be "anti-homeless":

""There are people who come by and spit, yell, stick their hands in people's food, discharging fecal matter right by where people are trying to eat," Matsuura said. "It's really sad, and it's really hard for us to operate around that."

Like screens, only for crazy people.
 
flemardo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Because that was the only space left in the whole city for the homeless to lie about?

"Ultimately, the officer ordered Hashiri to remove the domes "due to the enclosed nature of the structure, which may not allow for adequate air flow," according to the inspection report "

When the anti-maskers complain about that, the state says bs.


I did wonder about air flow when I saw large tents going up at restaurant parking lots where I live. Kinda defeats the purpose of outside if you enclose it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everything the Health Department does is based on measurements (temperature, time, swabs for eewww, counting dead bodies of insects or rats) so why can't they be helpful and provide an airflow calculation?
 
zimbach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: So remove some panels, maybe?

/too rational for Fark maybe?


Which is exactly what they did. The domes are still there, but with only enough plastic sheeting to amount to a rain fly. Still enforces social distancing.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unless you're loudly advocating for the right of the violent mentally ill to pinch loaves atop tables in five star restaurants, you're a traitor to the cause.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I didn't expect to see this restaurant on fark again until some patron died of heat stroke. Still, a 2 week turn around is pretty quick.

I realize California isn't Phoenix Arizona, but why would you want to eat in these? If you don't burst into flames after 9 a.m., o wouldn't want to sit in an aera where "technically, there is enough oxygen in there for 2 hours". In the sun.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Because that was the only space left in the whole city for the homeless to lie about?

"Ultimately, the officer ordered Hashiri to remove the domes "due to the enclosed nature of the structure, which may not allow for adequate air flow," according to the inspection report "

When the anti-maskers complain about that, the state says bs.


There's a difference between a thin piece of fabric that offers adequate airflow and a dining in a plastic enclosure that will eventually result in increased CO2 levels (If not adequately vented, as these appear to be.)

But you know that, don't you?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when conservatives constantly tried to claim there would be some mass exodus to red states due to over regulation?

I think Subby must have forgotten what decade he was living in.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ""There are people who come by and spit, yell, stick their hands in people's food, discharging fecal matter right by where people are trying to eat," Matsuura said. "It's really sad, and it's really hard for us to operate around that."


Location, location, location!

/sounds like the perfect spot for a French restaurant
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm no homeless hater but really. San Fran has totally let their indigent population become downright feral. Even Neanderthals knew better than to sh*t where they ate.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Matsuura said he believes the domes' two windows and door provide sufficient ventilation. "
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take down those domes! You're restricting the flow of feces and drug needles!
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do the Republicans have to be the only viable alternative to Democrats? Democrats have proven that they can't run cities, except into the ground; why not run Lenny the Accountant against them - their campaign slogan could be as basic as being for "Competence, Clean Streets, and Accurate Taxation."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
San Francisco cares more about drug addicts who shiat in the street than they care about the residents and the businesses.  What I don't understand is why they keep getting elected.  The residents have only themselves to blame.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"There are people who come by and spit, yell, stick their hands in people's food, discharging fecal matter right by where people are trying to eat," Matsuura said.

Even with a dome, I'm not wanting to see that, much less eat my $200 meal next to it. San Francisco has turned into a literal shiathole.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Not news: $200 per plate restaurant has a minor disagreement with health department

Still not news: somebody mentioned the homeless so submitter decided they could frame this as a political issue to "own the libs".


To be fair the article says, "Hashiri manager Kenichiro Matsuura suspects someone anonymously complained to the Department of Public Health about the domes".

So the owner pulled something out of think air to give it the appearance of being political to trick idiots with poor reading comprehension into piping up on his behalf.  Subby, evidently being one of those idiots, is actually the victim here.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

feanorn: Why do the Republicans have to be the only viable alternative to Democrats?


Because everyone has been brainwashed into thinking that there are other choices.  When X and Y are the main candidates and you vote for Z, you are a bad person because you just gave the election to X.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: feanorn: Why do the Republicans have to be the only viable alternative to Democrats?

Because everyone has been brainwashed into thinking that there are other choices.  When X and Y are the main candidates and you vote for Z, you are a bad person because you just gave the election to X.


That should have been "no other choices".
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To bad the restaurant can't put up a wall.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"There are people who come by and spit, yell, stick their hands in people's food, discharging fecal matter right by where people are trying to eat," Matsuura said. "It's really sad, and it's really hard for us to operate around that."

What a shiat hole. Literally.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gyrfalcon: ""There are people who come by and spit, yell, stick their hands in people's food, discharging fecal matter right by where people are trying to eat," Matsuura said. "It's really sad, and it's really hard for us to operate around that."

Location, location, location!

/sounds like the perfect spot for a French restaurant


Mint Plaza really would be otherwise. Beautiful spot. But it's right at the heart of the human problem in the City.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I didn't expect to see this restaurant on fark again until some patron died of heat stroke. Still, a 2 week turn around is pretty quick.

I realize California isn't Phoenix Arizona, but why would you want to eat in these? If you don't burst into flames after 9 a.m., o wouldn't want to sit in an aera where "technically, there is enough oxygen in there for 2 hours". In the sun.

"The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco."

Even if Mark Twain didn't write it, it is still true.

Most homes in SF don't have AC
 
