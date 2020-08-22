 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   University says there will be "consequences" for those who don't social distance. Darwin already on the case   (newschannel9.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, social distance, Sociology, UTC, consequences  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 12:41 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Consequences will never be the same.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what we keep saying.

Should hit 180K today. That we know of.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the same university that had the frat house outbreak last week? Yep.

And, as a bonus, had a sorority house outbreak reported the next day.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Is this the same university that had the frat house outbreak last week? Yep.

And, as a bonus, had a sorority house outbreak reported the next day.


Well...at least we know which frat was scoring with which sorority. So we have that going for us.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin's too slow.  I suggest jail time.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Man On A Mission: Is this the same university that had the frat house outbreak last week? Yep.

And, as a bonus, had a sorority house outbreak reported the next day.

Well...at least we know which frat was scoring with which sorority. So we have that going for us.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hear me out. Maybe instead of creating environments that encourage/promote behaviors that end up spreading disease, we should figure out another way to handle things. I know it's easier to just blame students, but JFC already - what did they expect was going to happen?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like almost 180K deaths in the US alone so far?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Hear me out. Maybe instead of creating environments that encourage/promote behaviors that end up spreading disease, we should figure out another way to handle things. I know it's easier to just blame students, but JFC already - what did they expect was going to happen?


Yeah. As someone who would take whatever random substance was handed to me at a party in college I can't exactly say I judge the students. Being stupid and reckless is par for course.

The assholes insisting on 'opening it all up' on the other hand, DIAF morons. You should know better.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Like almost 180K deaths in the US alone so far?


Alone? Nah. They each infected several others who will ultimately die, too.

At this point I've gone from feeling bad for The Infected to actively holding it against them. We know what we have to do to avoid the virus. If you get Coronavirus now, you've brought it on yourself.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Hear me out. Maybe instead of creating environments that encourage/promote behaviors that end up spreading disease, we should figure out another way to handle things. I know it's easier to just blame students, but JFC already - what did they expect was going to happen?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


"These children are so ill-behaved..."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not Ebola I don't think we are going to see mass graves of 22 year olds. I was that age and survived the original SARS it sucked but I think the kids will pull through this one just fine.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were social distancing, but you called them back to class, you dumb shiats!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Darwin's too slow.  I suggest jail time.


Ok, Scooter.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Smoking GNU: Like almost 180K deaths in the US alone so far?

Alone? Nah. They each infected several others who will ultimately die, too.

At this point I've gone from feeling bad for The Infected to actively holding it against them. We know what we have to do to avoid the virus. If you get Coronavirus now, you've brought it on yourself.


"US  alone" as in the numbers for this country specifically and not counting the rest of the planet.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not Ebola I don't think we are going to see mass graves of 22 year olds. I was that age and survived the original SARS it sucked but I think the kids will pull through this one just fine.


If only it was - this probably would have been over much quicker.

Instead, we have individuals, businesses and organizations that are going to keep the virus circulating at low levels in random locations throughout America indefinitely. Because FREEDOM.

And sure, there aren't going to be mass graves for 18-25 year olds. But lets see how many of them in that cohort a year from now are still experiencing chronic health issues.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not Ebola I don't think we are going to see mass graves of 22 year olds. I was that age and survived the original SARS it sucked but I think the kids will pull through this one just fine.


...I welcome you out of your six-month slumber to introduce you to 175k dead and millions of confirmed carriers.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Smoking GNU: Like almost 180K deaths in the US alone so far?

Alone? Nah. They each infected several others who will ultimately die, too.

At this point I've gone from feeling bad for The Infected to actively holding it against them. We know what we have to do to avoid the virus. If you get Coronavirus now, you've brought it on yourself.


Ultimately, everyone dies. Everybody who comes in contact with a COViD positive person dies? JFC, you better get the word out.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Shaggy_C: Smoking GNU: Like almost 180K deaths in the US alone so far?

Alone? Nah. They each infected several others who will ultimately die, too.

At this point I've gone from feeling bad for The Infected to actively holding it against them. We know what we have to do to avoid the virus. If you get Coronavirus now, you've brought it on yourself.

"US  alone" as in the numbers for this country specifically and not counting the rest of the planet.


It's Shaggy. He was saying it was a hoax six months ago, then the libruls' problem four months ago.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IlGreven: They were social distancing, but you called them back to class, you dumb shiats!


No they weren't. They will just be around more people now, but college kids were not sitting indoors playing video games this entire time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We want to limit the consequences to the idiots. Darwin doesn't do that. Instead a 20 student gets a mild cough, oh and his teacher's husband dies.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I was 18, I'd take a gap year or two, or three. Or just take online classes at the local CC which you won't regret when you're still paying off student loans into your late 30s like this sap. Look, I loved college but you're not gonna get the "college experience" for a while now.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IlGreven: RTOGUY: It's not Ebola I don't think we are going to see mass graves of 22 year olds. I was that age and survived the original SARS it sucked but I think the kids will pull through this one just fine.

...I welcome you out of your six-month slumber to introduce you to 175k dead and millions of confirmed carriers.


Millions of confirmed carriers but not millions of deaths. If this virus never goes away do you plan to shut everything down forever? There is no good solution but the disease is survivable and if students are comfortable taking the risk I say let them. We were never going to shutdown forever anyway right? Remember back when the plan was to slow everything down so the hospitals weren't overwhelmed? That morphed into a full lockdown until we hit zero cases which I think is an unreasonable bar to reach.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The administrators are really desperate to blame someone else for their terrible decisions, aren't they?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Hear me out. Maybe instead of creating environments that encourage/promote behaviors that end up spreading disease, we should figure out another way to handle things. I know it's easier to just blame students, but JFC already - what did they expect was going to happen?


They don't.  Administration at universities has ballooned in the last couple of decades, while staff have increased modestly, and faculty are essentially flat (and increasingly adjuncts).  Many of those administrators are either EdD motherfarkers (the libertarian Randoids of academics, who are more interested in their ever-changing One True Theories of Teaching than the actuality of education), failed businessmen and politicians looking for a sinecure, or the Board's family.  Gladhanding academics contemptuous of the classroom - the traditional source of administration - who at least had stood sprang before students in a classroom for a semester or two, are as rare as hen's teeth now.
To all of these people, students are faceless, mindless automatons.  Cogs in a machine, each interchangeable and driven by motivators less complex than Pac-Man ghosts.  So, they make policies that have multiple layers of redundancy (which is good), but presuppose that students will act in the most cow-like fashion imaginable (which is fark-stupid).
Let us compare that to me writing my syllabus.  I assume students are going to venal little shiats out to cause maximal chaos.  I don't blame them for this, or bemoan "the fallen state of today, unlike the perfect students of yesteryear" **insert eyeroll here**, I just remember what kind of shiat my cohort did back in the day.  I then write my course policies to account for whatever bullshiat I can think of.  And then I write, edit, reedit, and reword my syllabus for any ambiguity, assuming my students will be hiring actual lawyers to sue my ass if they can.  And I still work with the assumption I am going to get punked by a kid who has more guile and intelligence than I do.  If that happens, I suck it up and try to adjust (my syllabus is about twice the length of my older coworkers, but I also get half the problems).
In contrast, the administration assumes that if they tell students to walk only on the painted line down the hallway, every kid will do just that.  When one just blatantly walks where they will, the administrations stands there uncomprehending, their mouths collectively agape.  And they generally will not change their policies, because students can't do that, so it never happened, so bulling ahead is the only logical course.  At most, they might - might - very carefully add a new line on the floor exactly tracing out the errant student's path to the nanometer.  And will be completely gobsmacked at the next kid prancing off on their own little tangent like it is unpossible.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Ultimately, everyone dies. Everybody who comes in contact with a COViD positive person dies? JFC, you better get the word out.


I was having a play on words by ignoring the prepositional phrase "in the US" and letting the "180k deaths...alone so far" stand on its own. And then saying no one dies of Corona alone; they are all incredibly infectious to other people before they themselves become sick.

So, no one 'dies alone' with the virus. They bring others with them...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: That's what we keep saying.

Should hit 180K today. That we know of.


excess deaths are much higher.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The median age of death from COVID-19 is actually two years higher than the median age of death from all other causes. A twenty-year-old is 1,000 times less likely to die from it than an eighty-year-old.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.