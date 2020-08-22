 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Let's just make this crystal clear: hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to treat COVID. At all. Period. End of story   (bloomberg.com) divider line
42
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A cult will drink whatever the leader tells them, thank you very much obvious deep state media stooge.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not CSB:

A week ago, I overheard someone talking into their phone about getting some, "hydroxychloroquine, or whatever the stuff is that stops you from getting sick."

I don't live in a Donnie supporting county.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orphan "My father's only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump."
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.


The sad thing is, while this is comedy on Fark, there are far too many mouth-breathers out there who actually believe everything you just wrote.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: italie: But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.

The sad thing is, while this is comedy on Fark, there are far too many mouth-breathers out there who actually believe everything you just wrote.

[pbs.twimg.com image 716x301]


Oh, I know.

Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.


The problem with that is that hydroxychloroquine is actually needed by people for other diseases, such as lupus, and the limited supply is being depleted by the idiots.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 When you're the president, part of your new responsibility is realizing that your words carry more weight than the average citizen's. I mean, I could roll into a Fark thread right now and rant about "picnic apes" and "no more clean cheese" and no one would take me seriously because I'm just some rando. But when you're the president your words are taken as gospel, by many. So you need to hang back and consider your words carefully. In this case it's actually causing people to want a drug that doctors and scientists are very clearly against for the usage you advise. It's breathtakingly irresponsible.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: italie: Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.

The problem with that is that hydroxychloroquine is actually needed by people for other diseases, such as lupus, and the limited supply is being depleted by the idiots.


That's an entirely separate issue, if the stockpile stories are true.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Man On A Mission: italie: But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.

The sad thing is, while this is comedy on Fark, there are far too many mouth-breathers out there who actually believe everything you just wrote.

[pbs.twimg.com image 716x301]

Oh, I know.

Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.


If someone were tell me what you posted was real and offered me a bet, I don't know you so I would have taken that action.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: italie: Man On A Mission: italie: But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.

The sad thing is, while this is comedy on Fark, there are far too many mouth-breathers out there who actually believe everything you just wrote.

[pbs.twimg.com image 716x301]

Oh, I know.

Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.

If someone were tell me what you posted was real and offered me a bet, I don't know you so I would have taken that action.


wasn't that is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Not CSB:

A week ago, I overheard someone talking into their phone about getting some, "hydroxychloroquine, or whatever the stuff is that stops you from getting sick."

I don't live in a Donnie supporting county.


We have smart and funny buttons but a SAD button would be good, too.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we use it to treat mask deniers, then?

Like, wear a mask, or drink this potion kinda deal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent preprint suggests that they might have better luck investigating a different anti-malaria drug called amodiaquine.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait you guys, what if it does help?  Maybe we should give it a try?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Can we use it to treat mask deniers, then?

Like, wear a mask, or drink this potion kinda deal?


[Fark user image 850x850]


Do you have a larger version of that image?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go for the syringe full of bleach instead. It's endorsed by Sarah Conner after all.

"I'll cure his corona virus with this shiat, I swear!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
k
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, here's a fun question - what happened to the 63 million doses the Trump administration purchased for this very purpose?

How much did that cost us? Worse, how much did time and effort did we waste, chasing Trump's wild goose? How many morons, even now, continue to claim & take that ineffective drug because Trump said it was super-effective?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only thing that really works over-the-counter is weed
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At the far end of true MAGAs:  a family four, mother and father, true trumpers, COVID-19 is a hoaxers, all four get the virus and mom posts online that she can't find a doctor that will prescribe hydroxychloroquine for them.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it doesn't deplete the stores for those who really need it, and they sign a complete abrogation of their rights to sue for malpractice, I say, go ahead and give it to them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now you should use a 5% cocaine solution and use your deductive powers to find a new cure.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

italie: Man On A Mission: italie: But what about that one study out of France? Why do you dumbocrats hate America. This is just a plot to smear trump. Obama used this for malaria. It's been used for years on lupus. I'll take what I want, it's my body. Fark you for making me wear a mask. I can't breath my own CO5. Stupid libs.

The sad thing is, while this is comedy on Fark, there are far too many mouth-breathers out there who actually believe everything you just wrote.

[pbs.twimg.com image 716x301]

Oh, I know.

Part of me says let them take it. It's high time Darwin put on a mask and showed up at the office.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Sin'sHero: Not CSB:

A week ago, I overheard someone talking into their phone about getting some, "hydroxychloroquine, or whatever the stuff is that stops you from getting sick."

I don't live in a Donnie supporting county.

We have smart and funny buttons but a SAD button would be good, too.


as would a "stupid" button.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But Facebook says this is just media sabotage and is being suppressed via conspiracy.  Who are we supposed to believe???  IDSA doesn't feel like a trustworthy acronym it has a sort of shiftiness to the letters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HCQ still approved as a demon prophylactic, however.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Smash up yer flintstones into yer gin n tonic and rub it on yer gums! -- right winger medicine
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So, here's a fun question - what happened to the 63 million doses the Trump administration purchased for this very purpose?

How much did that cost us? Worse, how much did time and effort did we waste, chasing Trump's wild goose? How many morons, even now, continue to claim & take that ineffective drug because Trump said it was super-effective?


40 million doses of that came from Bayer. It was donated to the USG.

It would have been sent out immediately to kill more people if Donnie had complete confrol.

But it was made at a Pakistani plant that has nit been certified by FDA, so it got warehoused until the batches passed tests to show it was as labeled and had only minimal rat feces or whatever.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well of COURSE the agencies that make up the rules, and, probably have stocks, bonds, payoffs etc in
pharmaceutical companies would come out against this.  They are too heavily infested in coming up with
a super expensive drug, that won't work, will have massive side effects, than using a drug that has been
around since the 1950's, used to treat Malaria, Lupus and various other things.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: Well of COURSE the agencies that make up the rules, and, probably have stocks, bonds, payoffs etc in
pharmaceutical companies would come out against this.  They are too heavily infested in coming up with
a super expensive drug, that won't work, will have massive side effects, than using a drug that has been
around since the 1950's, used to treat Malaria, Lupus and various other things.


Are you being serious?
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Got to keep the show rolling until we can be saved by the vaccine. That's just business.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Now you should use a 5% cocaine solution and use your deductive powers to find a new cure.


No shiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: But wait you guys, what if it does help?  Maybe we should give it a try?


I'm doing shots of it just out of boredom
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: using a drug that has been around since the 1950's...to treat Malaria, Lupus and various other things.


You shouldn't use it for those things either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: The only thing that really works over-the-counter is weed


Have you ever tried Robitussin, on weeeeed?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sdd2000: edmo: Sin'sHero: Not CSB:

A week ago, I overheard someone talking into their phone about getting some, "hydroxychloroquine, or whatever the stuff is that stops you from getting sick."

I don't live in a Donnie supporting county.

We have smart and funny buttons but a SAD button would be good, too.

as would a "stupid" button.


shiat I'd mash the hell outta a stupid button
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Now you should use a 5% cocaine solution and use your deductive powers to find a new cure.


7%, or morphia.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll wait until Peter Navarro tells me what to do.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I'll wait until Peter Navarro tells me what to do.


I'm waiting for Dave Navarro to tell me what to do
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Not CSB:

A week ago, I overheard someone talking into their phone about getting some, "hydroxychloroquine, or whatever the stuff is that stops you from getting sick."

I don't live in a Donnie supporting county.


I tried getting tonic water on amazon back at peak quinine derp. People were trying to sell bottles for like 20 bucks a pop.

/local beverage supply company was doing home delivery, much better
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The strangest thing to hear is anti-vaxxers saying they support taking HQ to prevent them from getting the Covid hoax, while still saying they'd be against taking a potential coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
 
