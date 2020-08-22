 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   ♬ Oooooklahoma, where the wind comes sweeping 'cross the plains / as your breathing stops / and your future's shot / as the COVID inflicts upon you paaaaaaaaaain ♬   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Stupid, Music, Performance, three-day music festival, Tumbleweed Dance Hall, Music festival, Festival, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, The Declaration  
•       •       •

849 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this surrey with the fringe on top come in a hearse version?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We need a sign pointing us in the right direction; should the show go on or not?"

Singer Parker McCollum, who was to have been the headliner for Friday's show, said in a statement Wednesday that he was canceling his performance after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Just a sign, pointing the way. That's all we ask"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet. "My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them."

I have nothing more to say. This stupidity must end, and it's only going to end when people can no longer be saved from their own stupidity. Oklahoma's risk keeps going up, their capacity to handle it keeps dropping, yet this shiat continues. Oklahoma's healthcare was already strained before the COVID-19 pandemic - now, it's barely holding together. The surge that's going to result from this may very well push them to the breaking point, and I'm tired of caring.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Percise1: "After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.


You're not rich.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife went to school with now Governor Kevin shiatt. He was a rapey dumbass jock then, he's only a little less rapey now.

Too bad he didn't die from his Covid infection like Herman Cain did.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Percise1: "After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.


My wife and daughter got tested and got there results before they left. They had to wait in a short line though. We are in Chicago, so maybe don't live where you live? (j/k)
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So a concert named Weedfest that has to do with tumbleweeds and not marijuana?

GTFO with that BS
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also from Oklahoma City:

Hundreds pack Twin Peaks for car meetup, COVID-19 precautions ignored: https://kfor.com/health/coro​navirus/hu​ndreds-pack-twin-peaks-for-car-meetup-​covid-19-precautions-ignored/

Oklahoma school districts faced with substitute teacher shortage: https://kfor.com/news/local​/oklahoma-s​chool-districts-faced-with-substitute-​teacher-shortage/

On the substitute teacher shortage: Most of the formerly available substitute school teachers now have "emergency certifications" (I'm sure there's a formal term, but it escapes me at the moment). Why get paid 40% of teacher pay for dealing with the evil spawn of the self-righteous when you can get paid 100% instead?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Joshudan: So a concert named Weedfest that has to do with tumbleweeds and not marijuana?

GTFO with that BS


Maybe if they smoked the tumbleweed they'd be a lot cooler.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Joshudan: So a concert named Weedfest that has to do with tumbleweeds and not marijuana?

GTFO with that BS


It's also pro-marihuana. I checked. (E.g., NORML has representation there, and festival flyers say to BYO Bud, etc)
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Percise1: "After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.


I had a COVID test here in Stillwater at the University and got the results the next morning.  That was 3 weeks ago.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Joshudan: So a concert named Weedfest that has to do with tumbleweeds and not marijuana?

GTFO with that BS


"The Weed" dance hall has been around a few decades now while Oklahoma has had legal (medical) marijuana for only a couple of years.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbeshear: Also from Oklahoma City:

Hundreds pack Twin Peaks for car meetup, COVID-19 precautions ignored: https://kfor.com/health/coron​avirus/hundreds-pack-twin-peaks-for-ca​r-meetup-covid-19-precautions-ignored/

Oklahoma school districts faced with substitute teacher shortage: https://kfor.com/news/local/​oklahoma-school-districts-faced-with-s​ubstitute-teacher-shortage/

On the substitute teacher shortage: Most of the formerly available substitute school teachers now have "emergency certifications" (I'm sure there's a formal term, but it escapes me at the moment). Why get paid 40% of teacher pay for dealing with the evil spawn of the self-righteous when you can get paid 100% instead?


You want horrifying?

Teachers may be forced to stay in schools, without quarantining, even after they've contracted COVID-19. Designated as "essential critical infrastructure workers," the rules could be suspended for them.

The fun part? While that designation is "advisory" in nature and isn't meant to be considered a federal directive, states and businesses are using it to both ensure critical infrastructure remains functional, and punish those who refuse to return to work because they're sick.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just watch. As teachers & kids continue to get sick and unions pressure the states & municipalities to close schools, you're going to see those states & municipalities instead push back and force teachers to work under that "advisory" designation now that the White House has decided that this is the best way to bust teachers' unions.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I grew up there. From 1977-1998. Went to OSU and played in the marching band. My mother still lives there, closed off from things b/c of COVID. She says it's getting bad there- devastating the local Catholic community, which she is involved in. They've got a mask mandate there now according to the city on FB. Have not heard about this music festival before.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Percise1: "After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.

I had a COVID test here in Stillwater at the University and got the results the next morning.  That was 3 weeks ago.


Where are they offering those tests on the campus?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Joshudan: So a concert named Weedfest that has to do with tumbleweeds and not marijuana?

GTFO with that BS

"The Weed" dance hall has been around a few decades now while Oklahoma has had legal (medical) marijuana for only a couple of years.


When I lived there the biggest dance club place was Tumbleweeds, often shortened to "the Weed" if it's the same place I'm thinking of.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this point, anyone wanting to get together in large groups is beyond stupid. They've been warned numerous times. There's a mountain of corpses from this virus. Millions still on ventilators. Nothing anyone says is going to change their minds -pain is the only teacher they'll listen to. So let 'em gather, get infected, and die. The gene pool will benefit.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I grew up there. From 1977-1998. Went to OSU and played in the marching band. My mother still lives there, closed off from things b/c of COVID. She says it's getting bad there- devastating the local Catholic community, which she is involved in. They've got a mask mandate there now according to the city on FB.


I've been working from home since May and rarely get out myself.  But my wife's been working regularly at OSU and school is back in session for both my son at the U and daughter at the high school.  Son shared a pic yesterday of plexiglass shields around desks in a classroom - face masks required too.  The whole city of Stillwater has a masks required in public order, but there're still a lot of ignorant and rebellious people out there.

Have not heard about this music festival before.

Me either, but I don't pay much attention to the Weed.  They've had the calf fry "Testicle Festival" for a long time now, but that doesn't interesting me either.  In general I try to stay away from the intersection of Country Club and Lakeview roads when the Weed has something going on.  Too many drunks and too many cops.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somacandra: SansNeural: Percise1: "After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he said in a tweet.

What is this magic trick that this knows personso they could go get a covid test in the morning and have the results the same day?

My wife was tested a few weeks back, and the results took damn near 2 weeks to arrive...


Also, concerts/festivals are like bug lights for morons right now.

I had a COVID test here in Stillwater at the University and got the results the next morning.  That was 3 weeks ago.

Where are they offering those tests on the campus?


Voodoo Villiage (the OSU medical clinic).  It was a drive-by test with a cheek swab instead of nasal plumbing.  Luxury!  Now that students are back on campus I don't know that it will be as accessible or quick, though.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Where are they offering those tests on the campus?


I thing the testing is technically for OSU students and employees.  My whole family tested there though only son and wife qualify.  Testing by appointment made here.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't even want to know what a "calf fry" is.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.