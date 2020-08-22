 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Japanese town wants to dismantle sacred gate of unknown origin which may or may not unleash a plague of undead on the world (which would be very on-brand for 2020)   (soranews24.com) divider line
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It'll be the cutest, tiniest plague ever.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Land of the Lost (1974) - Season 3 Episode 11 - Ancient Guardian
Youtube 0iG2Omxb1_Q
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Releasing evil spirits to ravage the land in 2020?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nicest guy, don't bring him down.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, that whole article was a lot of fan boy bs
 
