(The Sun (Ireland))   Meet the Irish man who quit his job as an accountant to become a traditional rabbit catcher that uses ferrets only. In fact he's the last one in the country and he also does it during duck season   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Weird  
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that's... a thing.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meet yet another Hipster who got tired of his mundane job, but built up enough savings income from it (or just has the help of parents to help their son "discover" himself) to create his own business.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love that movie.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Meet yet another Hipster who got tired of his mundane job


I thought hipsters were all pot-smoking vegans who would never dream of doing something so crass and shameful as "hunting".
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mink would be better. Stronger. Bigger. More attitude. And as a prior pet mink owner, I have the scars to prove it. They are particularly good at hunting socked feet.

Funny note: mink as pets are illegal here. But thanks to a vet with a sense of humor, I was their only customer with "Siberian ferrets".
 
