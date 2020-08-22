 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Come on, you know you want to come in. It's cool, no trouble here, it's fine. Come on in, relax, enjoy yourself, unwind for awhile, enjoy the show. What's life without a little risk?   (thehill.com) divider line
26
    More: Creepy, Movie theater, Mark Gill, new movie, theater chains, Film, major release, release of Russell Crowe, head of Solstice Studios  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to a movie any time soon. And If I did I would not eat at a movie. And I try to be late and leave early. I'm not sure why watching a movie is worth the risk of getting and or spreading c19. Seems selfish of me to do something like that and even more selfish to be tempted to do it in the first place.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to miss movies.  Some of them have been fairly good over the years.

As we arrive at the end of the Blockbuster Era of Hollywood, and lament the falls of the Houses of Bay and Bruckheimer, let us take a moment to reflect on what relics out descendants will tragically claw from the wreckage of our studios with no way of ever watching them
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all the theaters were closed wtf bbq
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.


Private property.  Trespass laws apply.

"Mask up or I'm calling the police and having your removed from my property.  By all means, come back tomorrow with a crowd and some signs.  Frankly, we could use the publicity."
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, before covid you couldnt pay me to go into a movie theater, now you'd be hard pressed to force me at gunpoint.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

Way.

In.

Hell.

I have been upgrading my home TV system with new surround sound (Sonos Arc, Sub and surrounds to replace the 30-year old Sony amp I had) and if we can financially make it through the rest of the pandemic, have money earmarked to upgrade to a new 75" 4K TV in order to watch Top Gun:Maverick when it comes out next July.

Maybe theatres will be safe by then but with how a percentage of the American populous is handling this, we will probably be the only county left still fighting it.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: thealgorerhythm: I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.

Private property.  Trespass laws apply.

"Mask up or I'm calling the police and having your removed from my property.  By all means, come back tomorrow with a crowd and some signs.  Frankly, we could use the publicity."


That hasn't stopped anti mask assholes from forcing their way into convenience stores and WalMarts.

Clerks and ushers shouldn't have to be armed, armored and trained as bouncers, but this is the 'Merica we live in. Keep the anti mask assholes OUT at the cost of their own lives as far as I am concerned.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nope! I hated going to movies before the plague happened. Too may stupid people on the phone or never shutting up
 
drayno76
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Outbreak 1995 Sneeze at Movie Theater https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0114069/
Youtube Wy-w1-g7OvY
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just got back from a movie.

I haven't seen Unhinged but I saw the trailer a couple of weeks back and was instantly reminded of a classic Australian radio show which broadcast in 2006-07 and can still be found online, it was called Get This and it was on the Triple M network.

They used to do their own Russell Crowe impersonations and critique each other's attempts (notes like "There's still too much smile in your voice. You've got to be angry, frustrated, nobody understands you.")

So yeah, if you're watching the Unhinged trailer on line, pause it when you first see Rusty, then yell at the screen as if you're directing: "Remember, you're an angry man, nobody understands your body of work, nobody gets why you won an Oscar, nobody understands your music, you're out there fronting Thirty Odd Foot Of Grunt (Crowe's band name back then) and nobody's listening to any of it!!" and then start the trailer again and watch Crowe deliver the performance you've extracted from him. You'll laugh out loud.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: BeesNuts: thealgorerhythm: I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.

Private property.  Trespass laws apply.

"Mask up or I'm calling the police and having your removed from my property.  By all means, come back tomorrow with a crowd and some signs.  Frankly, we could use the publicity."

That hasn't stopped anti mask assholes from forcing their way into convenience stores and WalMarts.

Clerks and ushers shouldn't have to be armed, armored and trained as bouncers, but this is the 'Merica we live in. Keep the anti mask assholes OUT at the cost of their own lives as far as I am concerned.


Employees are not empowered to treat these people appropriately, and ownership is either unwilling to see it happening, or afraid that creating a policy would attract bad press.

I do suspect the cousin from the original story is right though.  90% of the people willing to go out to a farking movie theater right now are likely to be the type of people who went to the beach on Memorial Day and got doctors' notes so their crotchfruit could go to school without masks on.

So... good luck out there, everyone.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn, based on the embedded video, crowe's next role will be the biopic of steve bannon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The movie depicts a woman whose traffic encounter with an unstable man results in road rage and the man, played by Crowe, following her home

The twist is that the chick is just a really bad driver and turns out she's the villain.  In the final chase scene she refuses to get out of the left lane despite plenty of opportunity to do so.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I forget where, but some city opened up bars and had to shut them back down again because of COVID hot spots showing up. Schools in more than a few places around the country opened up and had to shut back down again because of COVID hot spots showing up. How monumentally f*cking stupid do you have to be to think that it is okay to start opening up theaters?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was looking forward to seeing the new Wonder Woman movie, but there's no way in hell I'll go to a theater for it.

/Sorry, Ms. Godot. Please don't be mad.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Freshmen arrived yesterday at the university near me. Our county is surging already. I figure those dorms will be empty soon.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It somehow seems fitting that Endgame was the last movie i saw on the big screen, somehow.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm trying to remember what the last movie we saw in a theater was. Probably "Return of the King." I'd much rather watch movies at home than sit with you yahoos yammering through them. I'm sure as fark not going in a pandemic.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This would be a good opportunity for "Christian" movies and conservative comedy knee slappers.

Remember this smash hit blockbuster?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: BeesNuts: thealgorerhythm: I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.

Private property.  Trespass laws apply.

"Mask up or I'm calling the police and having your removed from my property.  By all means, come back tomorrow with a crowd and some signs.  Frankly, we could use the publicity."

That hasn't stopped anti mask assholes from forcing their way into convenience stores and WalMarts.

Clerks and ushers shouldn't have to be armed, armored and trained as bouncers, but this is the 'Merica we live in. Keep the anti mask assholes OUT at the cost of their own lives as far as I am concerned.


The problem is you don't have enough police and paramilitary forces to enforce your desires.  If you want to bend the populace to your will, you'll need a stronger police state.  Give them more teargas, tanks and guns, and set them up in every public place you think people might dare to not dress in the way that makes you feel safe.  Then you'll be very safe.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Movie name checks out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: LZeitgeist: BeesNuts: thealgorerhythm: I have a cousin who manages a couple of big movie theaters. He knows at some point he has to open up again just so he and his employees can survive, but he's shiatting bricks right now because he knows the mask hoax crowd are gonna be beating down his doors and abusing his staff any time they try to maintain safety standards.

Private property.  Trespass laws apply.

"Mask up or I'm calling the police and having your removed from my property.  By all means, come back tomorrow with a crowd and some signs.  Frankly, we could use the publicity."

That hasn't stopped anti mask assholes from forcing their way into convenience stores and WalMarts.

Clerks and ushers shouldn't have to be armed, armored and trained as bouncers, but this is the 'Merica we live in. Keep the anti mask assholes OUT at the cost of their own lives as far as I am concerned.

The problem is you don't have enough police and paramilitary forces to enforce your desires.  If you want to bend the populace to your will, you'll need a stronger police state.  Give them more teargas, tanks and guns, and set them up in every public place you think people might dare to not dress in the way that makes you feel safe.  Then you'll be very safe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: I was looking forward to seeing the new Wonder Woman movie, but there's no way in hell I'll go to a theater for it.

/Sorry, Ms. Godot. Please don't be mad.


*Gadot

/Never getting invited to Paradise Island now
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.