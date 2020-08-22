 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Over 25 years, almost every book and map of value vanished from the Carnegie Library. How did the thief pull it off?   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Andrew Carnegie, Public library, Library, Book, Carnegie library, Carnegie Mellon University, safest rare book collections, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh  
•       •       •

1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2020 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bloobeary: The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.


This and free public education.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ask the Beinecke....it is ...er WAS surprisingly easy...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waaaay too much value controlled by a single person without oversight.

None.

At all.

In a quarter of a century.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that was an interesting story, thanks subby
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, millions of dollars taken and they get house arrest and probation?

Sign me up.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butler did it
BSB
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Practice, practice, practice?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are just awful. Do you want more Republicans? Because, this is how you get more Republicans.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every book and map of value? I hope they at least got to hold the grail when they found it.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope they throw the book at him.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My favorite part is how they go to all the trouble of putting stamps and bookplates in the items to show that they belong to the library, and then they're trivially defeated by a two-dollar rubber stamp that says "WITHDRAWN FROM LIBRARY."
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wow, millions of dollars taken and they get house arrest and probation?

Sign me up.


Just stick to white collar crime and cultural vandalism and you are enrolled.
 
dready zim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As soon as the 'security' system was described I thought "Well, he did it".

You don't shiat on your own doorstep.

Or to say it another way, don't steal from a place where you are the only security check. If there were multiple people checking he could have started thefts when a new person started, then stopped them when they left and evaded suspicion to a sufficient degree.

Also, don't have kids you can't afford.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Knew a guy working at a pharmacy that did this. Only stole when the new guy was on shift, from bottles he dispensed from. Fired the new guy. Happened twice, and they put in a hidden camera.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A few years ago I was a librarian with a collection that includes a significant number of rare and expensive books - the most valuable I encountered was a first edition set of Fitzroy and Darwin's Voyage of he Beagle. Anyway, it was with these crimes in mind that I reviewed the security policy. There are good guidelines here but so much depends on trusting library staff.

I suppose there's a risk of employee theft in any workplace, but it strikes me as particularly obscene to damage books to steal their plates and maps.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.


the guy was sending his 4 kids to an extremely expensive private school.

There are public schools where he lives.  so I have no sympathy for him or the bookseller.

would you say the same if he'd bought Ferraris?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theteacher: bloobeary: The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.

This and free public education.


you mean like the Pennsylvania Public School System?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dready zim: As soon as the 'security' system was described I thought "Well, he did it".

You don't shiat on your own doorstep.

Or to say it another way, don't steal from a place where you are the only security check. If there were multiple people checking he could have started thefts when a new person started, then stopped them when they left and evaded suspicion to a sufficient degree.

Also, don't have kids you can't afford.


dont spend money you don't have!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.


So the assumption here is that the head of the limited collection/antiquities in Carnegie library was not paid a living wage?
 
NathanAllen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: bloobeary: The moral of the story: don't be a greedy rich bastard, and pay your employees a living wage.

So the assumption here is that the head of the limited collection/antiquities in Carnegie library was not paid a living wage?


My takeaway is that he was a thief.

This wasn't a loaf of bread to feed children.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1) this is awful. So many invaluable items mutilated for greed. And only valued at $8 million??
2) the sentencing was beyond a joke. Three years house arrest and 12 years probation. I ask you, after being cooped up for Covid-19, would you be willing to stay at home for three years and then get $4 million dollars? Oh, and you can start spending from that money now. Buy a better place, something with a pool, movie room, pool table. Invite friends over. Now compare that sentence to when a poor minority steals food.
3) why the hell is there nothing mentioned of a civil suit
4) where's all the money? Was nothing recovered?
My guess is, especially as he didn't bolt the moment someone mentioned auditors, is that he planned on stealing, viciously, squirreling everything away until he was caught and plead guilty and get a light sentence and live easy the rest of his life.
Which again makes me ask why no civil suit.
 
Xetal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll take $2 million/year to be under house arrest for a term of 4 years.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Knew a guy working at a pharmacy that did this. Only stole when the new guy was on shift, from bottles he dispensed from. Fired the new guy. Happened twice, and they put in a hidden camera.


Yeah, it's a one-shot opportunity. If thefts happen again, they eliminate anyone not working during the first thefts and focus on anyone who was present for both.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.