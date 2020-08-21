 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   That'll buff right out. Also, you're fired
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would've liked to see what the truck itself looked like after the box was ripped from the hinges and hydraulics.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: I would've liked to see what the truck itself looked like after the box was ripped from the hinges and hydraulics.


Like a turtle with the shell ripped off.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: TWX: I would've liked to see what the truck itself looked like after the box was ripped from the hinges and hydraulics.

Like a turtle with the shell ripped off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That happens a lot for some reason.  You'd think there would be an interlock switch that wouldn't allow the truck to move more than 1-2mph with the bed raised, before it sounded an alarm or something..

Dump Truck With Raised Bed Hits Bridge
Youtube OlvkLGusX40
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dump Truck crashes into overpass!
Youtube OJv281swqoY


Whoah..
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I worked for the robot company, the guy who'd worked at the power company had the best stories.

One was about a fellow who'd been working at a construction site. Access was off the highway, at a temporary off-ramp. It was over half a mile away. There were a couple drops along the way, a foot or two. Speed bumps, almost. Which was fine, except there were dump trucks moving back and forth. In particular, coming back toward the highway empty.

Anyway, this clever guy figured out if you played with the clutch just right, and hit that bump at the correct speed, you could pop a wheelie. In an empty dump truck. Awesome!

All was well, and fun was had... until one day, he was coming back toward the highway, and popped a wheelie... with the dump truck bed elevated. Right as he approached some high-tension lines.

Two of those metal frame towers were bent inward. And, of course, the lines were cut. As soon as my then-co-worker explained what the bill would be, the foreman turned to the driver and said, "You're fired."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OJv281sw​qoY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]

Whoah..


I'm quite sure I saw this one posted on FARK within the last year or so.

Shame the truck in the article didn't have a car following behind it with a dashcam. I thought that was an unwritten law of nature.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 600x337]


Username definitely checks out.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
About 8 months ago (working on a project that was adding a lane to I15 in SLC) a unrelated/pass through side dump truck driver dropped his phone in the cab, leaned over to try to grab it and toggled his side dump, which was full of asphalt. Huge farking mess.

He was lucky we already had 3 lanes closed.

Our crews stopped all work basically and cleaned the shiat up. Just made it in time to not fark with morning rush hour. UDOT I'm sure loved us for cleaning it up.
 
