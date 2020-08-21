 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Giant Meteor 2020 set to announce running mate
    Asteroid, Earth, Solar System, Jupiter, NASA  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Biederman-Wolf ticket's already got my vote.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is there is only a 1 in 240 (0.41%) chance of the asteroid entering earth's atmosphere

Those seem like very good odds
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did it sleep with to advance its career?

/It may well get my vote
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The good news is there is only a 1 in 240 (0.41%) chance of the asteroid entering earth's atmosphere

Those seem like very good odds

Those seem like very good odds


Those were about the odds we calculated in our data science class in August 2016 that Trump was going to win the election.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL 7 feet wide. Even if it did hit, it wouldnt make it to the ground.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if we all went outside that day and pointed our magnets at the sky...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
between 4,700 miles and 260,000 miles of Earth

Well they're obviously on top of it so I feel better.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Meteor
Nuclear Winter
2020
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I was hoping it would be big enough to end it all in a spectacular fashion. Maybe next year.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The asteroid will likely come as close to between 4,700 miles and 260,000 miles of Earth, according to Forbes.

Between 4,700 miles and the distance of the moon?  That sounds oddly specific.

The good news is there is only a 1 in 240 (0.41%) chance of the asteroid entering earth's atmosphere

If we use 3,959 miles for the radius of the Earth, a circle with 240 times that area would be a little over 61,000 miles in radius.  So, a miss by 260,000 miles must be very unlikely, and they are expecting it to be a lot closer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evanate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are saying it might be just big enough to destroy a boxful of ballots in a key swing state.

Trump ballots of course because what is happening you see is Democrat operatives are secretly dropping off special magnetized lead pencils at key locations like Walmart's, gun ranges and Sturgis all in advance of the meteor's arrival.  You can tell them because they have "#2-like my favorite Amendment" printed on the side.

So these fine folks will fill out their ballots with these rigged pencils and the ballot box with the most Trump ballots will be so magnetic that it will pull the meteor in and boom-most fraudulent election in history!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LOL 7 feet wide. Even if it did hit, it wouldnt make it to the ground.


Your mom hits it every time.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tpmchris: lolmao500: LOL 7 feet wide. Even if it did hit, it wouldnt make it to the ground.

Your mom hits it every time.

Your mom hits it every time.


That's what she said.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fascinating that scientists can calculate an asteroid strike 868 years from now, and half the country doesn't believe the scientists telling us to wear masks and self quarantine.
 
redly1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evanate: People are saying it might be just big enough to destroy a boxful of ballots in a key swing state.

Trump ballots of course because what is happening you see is Democrat operatives are secretly dropping off special magnetized lead pencils at key locations like Walmart's, gun ranges and Sturgis all in advance of the meteor's arrival.  You can tell them because they have "#2-like my favorite Amendment" printed on the side.

So these fine folks will fill out their ballots with these rigged pencils and the ballot box with the most Trump ballots will be so magnetic that it will pull the meteor in and boom-most fraudulent election in history!


If the election is close enough for there to be swing states....crap, just let it hit me
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flondrix: The asteroid will likely come as close to between 4,700 miles and 260,000 miles of Earth, according to Forbes.

Between 4,700 miles and the distance of the moon?  That sounds oddly specific.

The good news is there is only a 1 in 240 (0.41%) chance of the asteroid entering earth's atmosphere

If we use 3,959 miles for the radius of the Earth, a circle with 240 times that area would be a little over 61,000 miles in radius.  So, a miss by 260,000 miles must be very unlikely, and they are expecting it to be a lot closer.


Oh. Well, sh*t. Why didn't they just say that?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
:jerks off suicidally:
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: :jerks off suicidally:


I better get some fresh bud and a bottle of high test whiskey to with the epic fap session. Maybe even some sex.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it is a meteor, who cares?
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Loris: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x375]


Damn good book, that.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The asteroid will likely come as close to between 4,700 miles and 260,000 miles of Earth

Can you land on the moon with that margin of calculation error?  I'm guessing they didn't use a slide rule.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump will claim credit for it not hitting Earth.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.timeout.comView Full Size
 
