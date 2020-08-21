 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit) Doing everything you can to avoid going anywhere but your house? Great here's your jury duty summons. Bring a mask and try not to be sick
14
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the upside the jury at the eventual lawsuit should be pretty sympathetic to the plaintiffs.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just claim the post office never delivered it. Case closed.


Thanks Trump
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got one a week ago.
It's my ninth one in 15 years.
I'm not going this time. Fark my civic duty, I've done my time.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm on for all of August. Got called to appear once but it settled beforehand
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
zoom trials
 
powtard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh, and here my jury duty was cancelled on account of Covid.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just got summoned for next week in LA County.....civil court thank dog
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I'd ignore that like every other jury duty summons I've received.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't this be done remotely?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have never once been called for jury duty.

/ I have been on the other side of the jury box twice.  I suspect that has something to do with it.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, to fark with that.
 
flondrix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

powtard: Huh, and here my jury duty was cancelled on account of Covid.


Ditto.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got two letters for jd. Both told me to call the morning of and see if I was on the shorter list and would have to come in.
 
