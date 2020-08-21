 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   Guess who's moving? .... YOU 😝   (people.com) divider line
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, it's on you to pay your rent. And if property managers were shy about evicting non payers they wouldn't have a job (or a place to live either) most likely.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet people can skip paying the house mortgage for a year.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Barely
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

People whose bills include a house mortgage are generally wealthier than people whose bills include rent for the apartment in which they live -- which in 'Murica means that people with mortgages are automagically better people than people who have to pay rent, just as Jesus™ intended.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Actually it means that there are significant assets available for repossession in the event of a default.  Not so with rentals.

More skin in the game.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I curse the person who did that to the poor woman.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we put that sign on the White House door November 4th?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That mentality is why humanity is going to die. It's the absolute antithesis of why and how humanity built society, and it's cancer. You've forgotten the faces of your fathers.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus IX: Evictions: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube R652nwUcJRA
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

What do you have to lose, aimirite?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sound like fee-fees were involved.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoughts and prayers.

/Ain't nothing gonna happen till the bull whip comes out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently it's a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guess who's getting cement down the drains and fish guts in the air ducts.
 
