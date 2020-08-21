 Skip to content
How large are the fires in California? One Rhode island
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were our skies in Salt Lake this morning. The mountains in the second picture are only a mile and a half away, BTW.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhode Island?  That's a lot of fire.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it's early in the season yet.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's that in milliWales?
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*FINALLY*, someone uses standard measurements around here...
 
sourballs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The air quality issues might speed the exodus from SF
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once upon a time there was an MMO that claimed it's game world was half the size of Rhode Island. Having played that game close to five years, I still had not managed to explore it all. I gotta say that is a staggering amount of land to have on fire all at once.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
air quality here today wasn't great,hoping today will be the worst of it (it won't). There's a fire about 18 miles from us right now,it's been going for days and it's only 2% contained.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: Once upon a time there was an MMO that claimed it's game world was half the size of Rhode Island. Having played that game close to five years, I still had not managed to explore it all. I gotta say that is a staggering amount of land to have on fire all at once.


Hopefully it was more interesting than actual Rhode Island
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
560 fires burning... try and wrap your mind around that. I can't.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: These were our skies in Salt Lake this morning. The mountains in the second picture are only a mile and a half away, BTW.


[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I'm in Monterey, and we wish we had air quality that good. It's all smoke and ash here.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One Rhode Island is less than one Los Angeles County, and there are 57 other counties in the state. I'm just too burned out on fire worry right now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fire, it ahhh finds a way.....
 
Rockbender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, I need my apocalyptic measurements in multiples of Nebraska...
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stormneedle: One Rhode Island is less than one Los Angeles County, and there are 57 other counties in the state. I'm just too burned out on fire worry right now.


People don't realize just how big California is.  For instance San Bernardino County which is the largest county in the United States is the equivalent in size of 16.5 Rhode Islands with double the population. These are massive fires, but they are also in a very large state that is mostly rural and sparsely populated.

It is horrific what is going on right now and the fires continue to consume thousands of acres each hour.  Thankfully the death total is low although 6 lives lost is still horrible for those family members and hundreds of homes and businesses lost so far is tragic for those already suffering in these trying times.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Smoke on the water:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure president Trump is doing all that he can to help the fire.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did California spend time on underbrush clearing since last year's fires?

Did they try a drum circle?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sourballs: The air quality issues might speed the exodus from SF


Well, at least they might stay out of Salt Lake once they realize the smoke beats them here every year...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Mikey1969: These were our skies in Salt Lake this morning. The mountains in the second picture are only a mile and a half away, BTW.


[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I'm in Monterey, and we wish we had air quality that good. It's all smoke and ash here.


Yeah, but we don't have the fires here. This is Cali smoke.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My home this past Monday.  Been a wild year so far.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
